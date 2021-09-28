Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Andrew Parchment (7) scores a touchdown. The Louisville Cardinals defeated the Florida State Seminoles 31-23 at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Fsu V Louisville 009

The Florida State Seminoles (0-4, 0-0 ACC) are 4.5-point favorites when they host the Syracuse Orange (3-1, 0-0 ACC) in conference action on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 52.

Odds for Florida State vs. Syracuse

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Florida State -4.5 52

Over/Under Insights

Florida State and its opponents have scored at least 52 points just two times this season.

Syracuse and its opponents have combined to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 1.5 points lower than the two team's combined 53.5 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 49.6 points per game, 2.4 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Seminoles games this season is 59.1, 7.1 points more than Saturday's over/under of 52.

In 2021, games involving the Orange have averaged a total of 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State has covered the spread one time this season.

The Seminoles have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4.5 points or more.

Florida State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Seminoles average 5.2 more points per game (23.0) than the Orange surrender (17.8).

When Florida State scores more than 17.8 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Seminoles rack up 125.5 more yards per game (386.8) than the Orange give up per contest (261.3).

In games that Florida State piles up more than 261.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 11 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Orange have forced (3).

Syracuse Stats and Trends

Syracuse has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Orange won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Syracuse's games this season have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Orange rack up 30.5 points per game, comparable to the 31.8 the Seminoles surrender.

The Orange collect 392.3 yards per game, 22.7 fewer yards than the 415.0 the Seminoles allow.

The Orange have turned the ball over five times this season, one more turnover than the Seminoles have forced (4).

