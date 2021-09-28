Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) stands on the field during a timeout against the UNLV Rebels in the fourth quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 18 Fresno State Bulldogs (4-1, 0-0 MWC) visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (2-3, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between MWC foes at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex . Hawaii is a 10-point underdog. The point total is 62.5.

Odds for Fresno State vs. Hawaii

Favorite Spread Total Fresno State -10 62.5

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 62.5-point total in three of five games (60%) this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 62.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 7.5 points lower than the two team's combined 70 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 54 points per game, 8.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 61.5 points this season, 1.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Rainbow Warriors have averaged a total of 64.8 points, 2.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has four wins against the spread in five games this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Fresno State's games this year have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Bulldogs average 9.6 more points per game (42.0) than the Rainbow Warriors allow (32.4).

Fresno State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.4 points.

The Bulldogs average 98.6 more yards per game (522.4) than the Rainbow Warriors allow per outing (423.8).

When Fresno State churns out over 423.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have nine giveaways this season, while the Rainbow Warriors have 10 takeaways .

Hawaii Stats and Trends

Hawaii has two wins against the spread in five games this year.

The Rainbow Warriors have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Hawaii's games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Rainbow Warriors score 6.4 more points per game (28.0) than the Bulldogs allow (21.6).

When Hawaii records more than 21.6 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors collect 118.0 more yards per game (431.4) than the Bulldogs give up per outing (313.4).

Hawaii is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up over 313.4 yards.

This season the Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

Season Stats