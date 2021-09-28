The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's first-ranked scoring defense, square off against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and their 11th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 49.
Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-18.5
49
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in three of four games this season.
- So far this season, 60% of Arkansas' games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.
- The two teams combine to score 77.8 points per game, 28.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 20.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 28.7 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.3, 0.3 points above Saturday's total of 49.
- The 49-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Georgia is 3-1-0 this season.
- This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.
- Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).
- The Bulldogs score 42 points per game, 27.5 more than the Razorbacks allow per contest (14.5).
- Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 14.5 points.
- The Bulldogs average 454.5 yards per game, 187.2 more yards than the 267.3 the Razorbacks allow per outing.
- When Georgia amasses over 267.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Razorbacks have forced (6).
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Arkansas is undefeated against the spread.
- Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).
- The Razorbacks score 30.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (5.8).
- When Arkansas records more than 5.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks collect 480 yards per game, 294.7 more yards than the 185.3 the Bulldogs give up.
- When Arkansas churns out more than 185.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Arkansas
42
Avg. Points Scored
35.8
5.8
Avg. Points Allowed
14.5
454.5
Avg. Total Yards
480
185.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
267.3
7
Giveaways
2
9
Takeaways
6