The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0, 0-0 SEC), who have college football's first-ranked scoring defense, square off against the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks (4-0, 0-0 SEC) and their 11th-ranked scoring defense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Bulldogs are heavy, 18.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 49.

Odds for Georgia vs. Arkansas

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Georgia -18.5 49

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have combined to score more than 49 points in three of four games this season.

So far this season, 60% of Arkansas' games (3/5) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 49.

The two teams combine to score 77.8 points per game, 28.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 20.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 28.7 fewer than the 49 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 49.3, 0.3 points above Saturday's total of 49.

The 49-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 51.2 points per game average total in Razorbacks games this season.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia is 3-1-0 this season.

This season, the Bulldogs have two against the spread wins in three games as a favorite of 18.5 points or more.

Georgia's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in four opportunities (75%).

The Bulldogs score 42 points per game, 27.5 more than the Razorbacks allow per contest (14.5).

Georgia is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 14.5 points.

The Bulldogs average 454.5 yards per game, 187.2 more yards than the 267.3 the Razorbacks allow per outing.

When Georgia amasses over 267.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Razorbacks have forced (6).

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Arkansas is undefeated against the spread.

Arkansas' games this season have hit the over on three of five set point totals (60%).

The Razorbacks score 30.0 more points per game (35.8) than the Bulldogs surrender (5.8).

When Arkansas records more than 5.8 points, it is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Razorbacks collect 480 yards per game, 294.7 more yards than the 185.3 the Bulldogs give up.

When Arkansas churns out more than 185.3 yards, the team is 5-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Razorbacks have turned the ball over two times, seven fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (9).

