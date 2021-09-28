Sep 18, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Georgia Southern Eagles running back Gerald Green (4) signals first down after a run as offensive lineman Verneal Henshaw Jr. (94) celebrates the play against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second quarter at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Southern Eagles (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) host the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-3, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt rivals at Allen E. Paulson Stadium. Arkansas State is a 2-point underdog. The game's point total is set at 65.

Odds for Georgia Southern vs. Arkansas State

Favorite Spread Total Georgia Southern -2 65

Over/Under Insights

Georgia Southern and its opponents have not yet scored more than 65 points in a game this season.

Arkansas State's games have gone over 65 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's over/under is 16.7 points higher than the combined 48.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 76.3 points per game, 11.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Eagles games this season is 51.7, 13.3 points fewer than Saturday's total of 65 .

The 62.7 PPG average total in Red Wolves games this season is 2.3 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Georgia Southern has one win against the spread.

Georgia Southern's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Eagles put up 16.5 points per game, 25.8 fewer than the Red Wolves surrender per contest (42.3).

The Eagles average 360.8 yards per game, 209.0 fewer yards than the 569.8 the Red Wolves allow per matchup.

The Eagles have turned the ball over three times this season, five fewer than the Red Wolves have forced (8).

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Red Wolves have covered the spread twice this season when underdogs by 2 points or more (in three chances).

Arkansas State's games this season have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Red Wolves put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Eagles allow (34.0).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team puts up more than 34.0 points.

The Red Wolves collect 455.0 yards per game, 39.8 fewer yards than the 494.8 the Eagles give up.

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up more than 494.8 yards.

This season the Red Wolves have turned the ball over six times, six more than the Eagles' takeaways (0).

Season Stats