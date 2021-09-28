A fan places a sombrero on Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) after he scored a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during their football game Monday, September 20, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvsdetroit 0920212226djp

The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.

Odds for Packers vs. Steelers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Packers -6.5 45.5

Over/under insights

Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Pittsburgh has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 6.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.

The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Steelers games this season.

Packers stats and trends

Thus far this year Green Bay has two wins against the spread.

The Packers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year, the Packers put up just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers give up (22).

Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.

The Packers rack up 53 fewer yards per game (301.7) than the Steelers give up per contest (354.7).

This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in three games this season.

This year, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

The Steelers score 16.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Packers allow (27.7).

The Steelers average just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers give up per outing (321.3).

Pittsburgh is 0-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 321.3 yards.

This season the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).

Home and road insights

The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.

This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

