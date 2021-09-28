The Green Bay Packers (2-1) are 6.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 3, 2021 against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2). The contest has an over/under of 45.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Packers vs. Steelers
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Packers
-6.5
45.5
Over/under insights
- Green Bay and its opponents have scored at least 45.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Pittsburgh has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 45.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.4, is 6.1 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
- The 49.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.2 more than the 45.5 over/under in this contest.
- The Packers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.7 points per game in 2020, 4.2 more than Sunday's total.
- The 45.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Steelers games this season.
Packers stats and trends
- Thus far this year Green Bay has two wins against the spread.
- The Packers have been favored by 6.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- Green Bay's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- This year, the Packers put up just 0.7 more points per game (22.7) than the Steelers give up (22).
- Green Bay is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 22 points.
- The Packers rack up 53 fewer yards per game (301.7) than the Steelers give up per contest (354.7).
- This year, the Packers have turned the ball over three times, one more than the Steelers' takeaways (2).
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Green Bay's matchup with the Steelers.
Steelers stats and trends
- Pittsburgh has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- This year, the Steelers won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 6.5 points or more.
- Pittsburgh's games this year have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.
- The Steelers score 16.7 points per game, 11 fewer than the Packers allow (27.7).
- The Steelers average just 13 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Packers give up per outing (321.3).
- Pittsburgh is 0-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 321.3 yards.
- This season the Steelers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Packers have takeaways (4).
Home and road insights
- The Packers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 6.5-point favorites or greater at home.
- This season, Packers home games average 49.5 points, 4.0 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).
- The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).
Powered by Data Skrive.