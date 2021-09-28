Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Brandon Peters (18) loses control of the ball while being sacked during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4). The contest's point total is 55.

Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -11 55

Over/Under Insights

Illinois and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.

Charlotte's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is five points higher than the combined 50 PPG average of the two teams.

The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.

The average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 55.7, 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.

In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 4.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Illinois Stats and Trends

In Illinois' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).

The Fighting Illini score 4.3 fewer points per game (20) than the 49ers give up (24.3).

When Illinois scores more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the 49ers give up per matchup (433.3).

The Fighting Illini have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have five takeaways .

Charlotte Stats and Trends

Charlotte has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Charlotte's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the 49ers put up 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini surrender (26.8).

Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.

The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini give up.

In games that Charlotte amasses more than 448.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).

Season Stats