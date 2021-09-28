The Charlotte 49ers (3-1) are double-digit underdogs (-11) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Illinois Fighting Illini (1-4). The contest's point total is 55.
Odds for Illinois vs. Charlotte
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-11
55
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois and its opponents have combined for 55 points -- this matchup's point total -- just twice this season.
- Charlotte's games have gone over 55 points in two opportunities this season.
- Saturday's total is five points higher than the combined 50 PPG average of the two teams.
- The 51.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 3.9 fewer than the 55 total in this contest.
- The average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 55.7, 0.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 55.
- In 2021, games involving the 49ers have averaged a total of 59.4 points, 4.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- In Illinois' five games this year, it has three wins against the spread.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the total in two out of five opportunities (40%).
- The Fighting Illini score 4.3 fewer points per game (20) than the 49ers give up (24.3).
- When Illinois scores more than 24.3 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini rack up 95.5 fewer yards per game (337.8), than the 49ers give up per matchup (433.3).
- The Fighting Illini have five giveaways this season, while the 49ers have five takeaways .
Charlotte Stats and Trends
- Charlotte has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- Charlotte's games this season have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the 49ers put up 3.2 more points per game (30) than the Fighting Illini surrender (26.8).
- Charlotte is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.8 points.
- The 49ers average 446.8 yards per game, only 1.4 fewer than the 448.2 the Fighting Illini give up.
- In games that Charlotte amasses more than 448.2 yards, the team is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over four times, four fewer times than the Fighting Illini have forced turnovers (8).
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Charlotte
20
Avg. Points Scored
30
26.8
Avg. Points Allowed
24.3
337.8
Avg. Total Yards
446.8
448.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
433.3
5
Giveaways
4
8
Takeaways
5