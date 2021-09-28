Sep 25, 2021; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Spencer Petras (7) throws a pass against the Colorado State Rams during the third quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's best defenses square off when the No. 5 Iowa Hawkeyes (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) take college football's third-ranked scoring defense into a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 8 scoring defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Hawkeyes are 4-point favorites. The point total is set at 46.

Odds for Iowa vs. Maryland

Favorite Spread Total Iowa -4 46

Over/Under Insights

Iowa and its opponents have not yet scored more than 46 points in a game this year.

Maryland and its opponents have combined to score more than 46 points in three of four games this season.

Friday's over/under is 20.1 points lower than the two team's combined 66.1 points per game average.

This contest's total is 20.7 points more than the 25.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Hawkeyes and their opponents have scored an average of 47.6 points per game in 2021, 1.6 more than Friday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Terrapins have averaged a total of 61 points, 15 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Iowa Stats and Trends

In Iowa's four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Hawkeyes have been favored by 4 points or more two times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Iowa's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Hawkeyes rack up 14.5 more points per game (28.8) than the Terrapins give up (14.3).

When Iowa records more than 14.3 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Hawkeyes average 23 fewer yards per game (293) than the Terrapins allow per contest (316).

The Hawkeyes have turned the ball over four times this season, three fewer than the Terrapins have forced (7).

Maryland Stats and Trends

Maryland has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

Maryland's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

This year the Terrapins rack up 26.3 more points per game (37.3) than the Hawkeyes give up (11).

Maryland is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team puts up more than 11 points.

The Terrapins rack up 247.8 more yards per game (519.3) than the Hawkeyes allow (271.5).

When Maryland totals over 271.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Terrapins have four giveaways this season, while the Hawkeyes have nine takeaways .

Season Stats