The Iowa State Cyclones (2-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Kansas Jayhawks (1-3, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Jack Trice Stadium. Kansas is a 34-point underdog. The total for this matchup has been set at 57.5 points.

Odds for Iowa State vs. Kansas

Favorite Spread Total Iowa State -34 57.5

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 57.5 points just once this season.

Kansas and its opponents have combined to score more than 57.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to score 47.3 points per game, 10.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 57.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.3 more than the 57.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Cyclones games this season is 48.0, 9.5 points fewer than Saturday's total of 57.5 .

The 52.8 PPG average total in Jayhawks games this season is 4.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State has covered the spread one time this season.

Iowa State's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Cyclones score 12.5 fewer points per game (27.5) than the Jayhawks give up (40.0).

The Cyclones average 65.0 fewer yards per game (411.5), than the Jayhawks allow per outing (476.5).

In games that Iowa State picks up more than 476.5 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year, the Cyclones have turned the ball over six times, one more than the Jayhawks' takeaways (5).

Kansas Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Kansas is winless against the spread.

Kansas' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in all three opportunities.

This year the Jayhawks put up just 2.0 more points per game (19.8) than the Cyclones surrender (17.8).

When Kansas scores more than 17.8 points, it is 0-2 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Jayhawks average 123.3 more yards per game (338.3) than the Cyclones give up per outing (215.0).

Kansas is 0-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 215.0 yards.

The Jayhawks have three giveaways this season, while the Cyclones have four takeaways .

