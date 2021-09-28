Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs in for a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) will look to defy oddsmakers when they square off against the Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as 6-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 54.5 for the contest.

Odds for Chiefs vs. Eagles

Favorite Spread Total Chiefs -6 54.5

Over/under insights

Kansas City games went over 54.5 points scored, its current matchup's point total, eight times (out of 19) last season.

Philadelphia played four games last year (25% of opportunities) in which the teams combined to score more than 54.5 points.

These teams averaged a combined 50.5 points per game a season ago, 4.0 fewer points than the over/under of 54.5 set for this matchup.

The Chiefs and the Eagles saw their opponents average a combined 5.8 fewer points per game last season than the point total of 54.5 set for this matchup.

The average point total for Chiefs games last year was 2.9 fewer points than the over/under of 54.5 in this matchup.

The average over/under in Eagles games in 2020 was 8.6 fewer points than the point total of 54.5 in this outing.

Chiefs stats and trends

Kansas City won seven games against the spread last season, while failing to cover nine times.

The Chiefs covered the spread four times last season (4-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total eight times in Kansas City's games.

The Chiefs averaged 3.5 more points per game (29.6) than the Eagles allowed (26.1) last season.

When Kansas City put up over 26.1 points last year, it was 6-5 against the spread and 10-1 overall.

The Chiefs collected 52.7 more yards per game (415.8) than the Eagles gave up per contest (363.1) last year.

Kansas City was 6-9 against the spread and 14-1 overall when the team totaled more than 363.1 yards last season.

Last season the Chiefs had 16 turnovers, three fewer than the Eagles had takeaways (19).

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia covered six times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.

When playing as at least 6-point underdogs last season, the Eagles had an ATS record of 5-3.

In Philadelphia's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

The Eagles put up 20.9 points per game last year, comparable to the 22.6 the Chiefs surrendered.

Philadelphia was 4-3 against the spread and 3-3-1 overall last year when the team scored over 22.6 points.

The Eagles collected 23.7 fewer yards per game (334.6) than the Chiefs allowed per contest (358.3) last season.

In games that Philadelphia churned out more than 358.3 yards last season, the team was 2-5 against the spread and 2-4-1 overall.

Last season the Eagles turned the ball over 29 times, seven more than the Chiefs' takeaways (22).

Home and road insights

Philadelphia was 5-3 against the spread, and 3-4-1 overall, at home last season.

At home last season, as 6-point underdogs or greater, the Eagles had one win ATS (1-1).

Philadelphia hit the over in three of eight games at home last year.

Last season, Eagles home games averaged 45.3 points, 9.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (54.5).

Kansas City was 8-0 overall, and 4-4 against the spread, in away games last season.

On the road, the Chiefs had one win ATS (1-3) as 6-point favorites or more.

In eight away games last year, Kansas City hit the over four times.

The average total in Chiefs away games last season was 52.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this outing's over/under (54.5).

