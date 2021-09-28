Sep 25, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Kent State Golden Flashes head coach Sean Lewis speaks with quarterback Dustin Crum (7) on the sidelines during the fourth quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

MAC rivals meet when the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Bowling Green Falcons (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Dix Stadium. Kent State is favored by 17 points. The over/under is set at 56 for the outing.

Odds for Kent State vs. Bowling Green

Favorite Spread Total Kent State -17 56

Over/Under Insights

Kent State and its opponents have combined for 56 points or more only one time this season.

Bowling Green's games have yet to go over 56 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 39.8, is 16.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 49.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Golden Flashes games this season feature an average total of 66.0 points, a number 10.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56 over/under in this game is 5.6 points above the 50.4 average total in Falcons games this season.

Kent State Stats and Trends

Kent State has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Flashes have been favored by 17 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Kent State's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in four opportunities.

The Golden Flashes score 23.3 points per game, 3.3 more than the Falcons give up per contest (20.0).

The Golden Flashes average 117.0 more yards per game (439.0) than the Falcons allow per matchup (322.0).

Kent State is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 322.0 yards.

The Golden Flashes have four giveaways this season, while the Falcons have eight takeaways .

Bowling Green Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Bowling Green is 4-0-0 this season.

The Falcons have been underdogs by 17 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

Bowling Green's games this season have not eclipsed the over/under yet in four opportunities.

This year the Falcons put up 13.0 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Golden Flashes surrender (29.5).

The Falcons average 189.0 fewer yards per game (266.8) than the Golden Flashes allow (455.8).

This season the Falcons have five turnovers, seven fewer than the Golden Flashes have takeaways (12).

Season Stats