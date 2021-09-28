Sep 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) are an underdog by 4 points as they aim to keep their three-game winning streak alive in a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (2-1) on Monday, October 4, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. The total for this game has been set at 52.5 points.

Odds for Chargers vs. Raiders

Favorite Spread Total Chargers -4 52.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points or more just one time this year.

Las Vegas' games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 0.2 points fewer than Monday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 8.5 points more than the 44 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Chargers and their opponents score an average of 51.5 points per game, 1.0 fewer than Monday's total.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 47.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles has covered the spread twice this year.

Los Angeles' games this year have not hit the over yet in three opportunities.

The Chargers average just 1.7 fewer points per game (22.3) than the Raiders allow (24).

The Chargers collect 39 more yards per game (394.7) than the Raiders allow per contest (355.7).

In games that Los Angeles churns out over 355.7 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Chargers have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Las Vegas has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Raiders covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Las Vegas' games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Raiders rack up 30 points per game, 10 more than the Chargers give up (20).

When Las Vegas scores more than 20 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Raiders average 99.3 more yards per game (471) than the Chargers give up per outing (371.7).

Las Vegas is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team churns out over 371.7 yards.

The Raiders have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Chargers have forced turnovers (6).

Home and road insights

Chargers home games this season average 55.0 total points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (52.5).

This season, Raiders away games average 46.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52.5).

