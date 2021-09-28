The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 53.5 for the game.
Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rams
-5.5
53.5
Over/under insights
- Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points or more only once this year.
- Arizona's games have gone over 53.5 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.
- The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 3.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.
- In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Rams stats and trends
- Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in three games this season.
- The Rams covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.
- Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
- The Rams rack up 10 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals surrender (21.7).
- Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.
- The Rams average 45.3 more yards per game (388) than the Cardinals give up per contest (342.7).
- In games that Los Angeles totals over 342.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Rams have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (7).
Cardinals stats and trends
- Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams give up (20.7).
- Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.
- The Cardinals average 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams allow (370.7).
- In games that Arizona totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.
Home and road insights
- At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
- This season, Rams home games average 50.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
- The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more away from home.
- Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).
