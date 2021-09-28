Sep 26, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) as he leaves the field after the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams (3-0) take a three-game winning streak into a matchup with the Arizona Cardinals (3-0), winners of three straight, on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is a 5.5-point favorite in the contest. The over/under is 53.5 for the game.

Odds for Rams vs. Cardinals

Favorite Spread Total Rams -5.5 53.5

Over/under insights

Los Angeles and its opponents have scored at least 53.5 points or more only once this year.

Arizona's games have gone over 53.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 66 points per game, 12.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 42.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.1 fewer than the 53.5 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Rams games this season is 50.0, 3.5 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.

In 2020, games involving the Cardinals have averaged a total of 51.8 points, 1.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

The Rams covered the spread in their only game when favored by 5.5 points or more.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Rams rack up 10 more points per game (31.7) than the Cardinals surrender (21.7).

Los Angeles is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 21.7 points.

The Rams average 45.3 more yards per game (388) than the Cardinals give up per contest (342.7).

In games that Los Angeles totals over 342.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Rams have turned the ball over two times this season, five fewer than the Cardinals have forced (7).

Cardinals stats and trends

Thus far this year Arizona has two wins against the spread.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Cardinals score 34.3 points per game, 13.6 more than the Rams give up (20.7).

Arizona is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 20.7 points.

The Cardinals average 61.6 more yards per game (432.3) than the Rams allow (370.7).

In games that Arizona totals more than 370.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Cardinals have four giveaways this season, while the Rams have four takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home, as 5.5-point favorites or more, the Rams are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This season, Rams home games average 50.8 points, 2.7 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

The Cardinals are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more away from home.

Cardinals away games this season average 52.5 total points, 1.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

