The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is a 12.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 51.5.
Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Louisiana
-12.5
51.5
Over/Under Insights
- Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points just two times this season.
- South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 57.5 points per game, 6.0 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 39.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 49.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Louisiana Stats and Trends
- Louisiana has covered the spread one time this year.
- This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.
- Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 14.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Jaguars allow (15.7).
- When Louisiana records more than 15.7 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Ragin' Cajuns collect 132.3 more yards per game (423.0) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (290.7).
- Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 290.7 yards.
- The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Jaguars have forced (7).
South Alabama Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year South Alabama has one win against the spread.
- South Alabama's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Jaguars put up 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (24.0).
- South Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 24.0 points.
- The Jaguars rack up 54.0 fewer yards per game (358.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (412.3).
- The Jaguars have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Louisiana
|Stats
|South Alabama
30.5
Avg. Points Scored
27.0
24.0
Avg. Points Allowed
15.7
423.0
Avg. Total Yards
358.3
412.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.7
3
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
7