Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns running back Terrence Williams holds a ball during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 5743

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (3-1, 0-0 Sun Belt) visit the South Alabama Jaguars (3-0, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Sun Belt opponents at Hancock Whitney Stadium. South Alabama is a 12.5-point underdog. The game has a point total of 51.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Louisiana vs. South Alabama

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Louisiana -12.5 51.5

Over/Under Insights

Louisiana and its opponents have scored at least 51.5 points just two times this season.

South Alabama and its opponents have not yet combined to score more than 51.5 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 57.5 points per game, 6.0 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 39.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Ragin' Cajuns and their opponents have scored an average of 58.3 points per game in 2021, 6.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 49.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Louisiana Stats and Trends

Louisiana has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Ragin' Cajuns have just one ATS win in three games as a favorite of 12.5 points or more.

Louisiana's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year, the Ragin' Cajuns put up 14.8 more points per game (30.5) than the Jaguars allow (15.7).

When Louisiana records more than 15.7 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Ragin' Cajuns collect 132.3 more yards per game (423.0) than the Jaguars give up per matchup (290.7).

Louisiana is 1-3 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up over 290.7 yards.

The Ragin' Cajuns have turned the ball over three times this season, four fewer than the Jaguars have forced (7).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Louisiana at SISportsbook.

South Alabama Stats and Trends

Thus far this year South Alabama has one win against the spread.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Jaguars put up 27.0 points per game, 3.0 more than the Ragin' Cajuns give up (24.0).

South Alabama is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team notches more than 24.0 points.

The Jaguars rack up 54.0 fewer yards per game (358.3) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (412.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Ragin' Cajuns have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats