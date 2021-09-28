Sep 25, 2021; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Max Johnson (14) makes a pass against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the fourth quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

The LSU Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) are 3.5-point favorites when they host the No. 22 Auburn Tigers (3-1, 0-0 SEC) in conference play on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Tiger Stadium. The point total is set at 54.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for LSU vs. Auburn

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total LSU -3.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

LSU has combined with its opponents to score more than 54.5 points just two times this season.

Auburn's games have gone over 54.5 points in three of four chances this season.

The two teams combine to score 78.5 points per game, 24.0 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.3 points per game, 16.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

LSU Tigers games this season feature an average total of 62.8 points, a number 8.3 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Auburn Tigers have averaged a total of 56.1 points, 1.6 more than the set total in this contest.

LSU Stats and Trends

LSU has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

This season, the LSU Tigers have just one against the spread win in three games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

LSU's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in four opportunities (25%).

The LSU Tigers put up 19.0 more points per game (34.5) than the Auburn Tigers surrender (15.5).

LSU is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it scores more than 15.5 points.

The LSU Tigers collect 92.0 more yards per game (378.0) than the Auburn Tigers allow per contest (286.0).

In games that LSU churns out more than 286.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the LSU Tigers have three turnovers, one fewer than the Auburn Tigers have takeaways (4).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for LSU at SISportsbook.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has covered the spread two times this season.

The Auburn Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 3.5 points or more.

Auburn's games this season have hit the over in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Auburn Tigers rack up 44.0 points per game, 21.2 more than the LSU Tigers surrender (22.8).

Auburn is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 22.8 points.

The Auburn Tigers average 138.8 more yards per game (484.3) than the LSU Tigers give up (345.5).

In games that Auburn churns out more than 345.5 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Auburn Tigers have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the LSU Tigers have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats