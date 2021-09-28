Sep 23, 2021; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive back Nick Ross (4) and linebacker Brendan Harrington (29) combine to bring down Marshall Thundering Herd wide receiver Shadeed Ahmed (0) during the second half at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The game has a 64-point over/under.

Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee

Favorite Spread Total Marshall -10 64

Over/Under Insights

Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.

Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The two teams combine to average 69.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.7 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 10.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Marshall Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.

The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.

Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in all four opportunities.

This year, the Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders give up (29.8).

When Marshall puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Thundering Herd average 552.0 yards per game, 135.0 more yards than the 417.0 the Blue Raiders give up per outing.

When Marshall churns out more than 417.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Blue Raiders' takeaways (8).

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

So far this year Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year the Blue Raiders put up 6.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.5).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 22.5 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (426.0).

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).

