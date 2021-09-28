The Marshall Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-0 C-USA) are 10-point favorites when they visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) in a C-USA matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The game has a 64-point over/under.
Odds for Marshall vs. Middle Tennessee
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Marshall
-10
64
Over/Under Insights
- Marshall and its opponents have combined for 64 points -- this matchup's over/under -- only once this season.
- Middle Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.
- The two teams combine to average 69.3 points per game, 5.3 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.7 points above the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Thundering Herd games this season is 53.9, 10.1 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .
- In 2021, games involving the Blue Raiders have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 7.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Marshall Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Marshall has two wins against the spread.
- The Thundering Herd have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 10 points or more.
- Marshall's games this year have gone over the point total in all four opportunities.
- This year, the Thundering Herd average 10.5 more points per game (40.3) than the Blue Raiders give up (29.8).
- When Marshall puts up more than 29.8 points, it is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Thundering Herd average 552.0 yards per game, 135.0 more yards than the 417.0 the Blue Raiders give up per outing.
- When Marshall churns out more than 417.0 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- This year, the Thundering Herd have turned the ball over nine times, one more than the Blue Raiders' takeaways (8).
Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends
- So far this year Middle Tennessee is winless against the spread.
- The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 10 points or more two times this year and have not covered the spread once.
- Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).
- This year the Blue Raiders put up 6.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Thundering Herd give up (22.5).
- When Middle Tennessee scores more than 22.5 points, it is 0-0-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Blue Raiders average 78.0 fewer yards per game (348.0) than the Thundering Herd allow per matchup (426.0).
- The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over three times, four fewer times than the Thundering Herd have forced turnovers (7).
Season Stats
|Marshall
|Stats
|Middle Tennessee
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
29.0
22.5
Avg. Points Allowed
29.8
552.0
Avg. Total Yards
348.0
426.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.0
9
Giveaways
3
7
Takeaways
8