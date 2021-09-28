Sep 18, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers wide receiver Calvin Austin III (4) runs with the ball during the second half against Mississippi State Bulldogs linebacker Aaron Brule (3) during the second half at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

AAC opponents square off when the Memphis Tigers (3-1, 0-0 AAC) visit the Temple Owls (2-2, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Lincoln Financial Field. Memphis is favored by 11.5 points. The point total is set at 61.

Odds for Memphis vs. Temple

Favorite Spread Total Memphis -11.5 61

Over/Under Insights

Memphis and its opponents have scored at least 61 points or more just once this year.

Temple's games have gone over 61 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.8, is 3.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 61.8 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 0.8 more than the 61 total in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 3.8 more than Saturday's total.

The 61 total in this game is 6.8 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Owls games this season.

Memphis Stats and Trends

Memphis has covered the spread one time this year.

Memphis' games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This year, the Tigers average nine more points per game (39) than the Owls allow (30).

Memphis is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it scores more than 30 points.

The Tigers collect 201.3 more yards per game (477.8) than the Owls allow per contest (276.5).

When Memphis picks up more than 276.5 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year, the Tigers have turned the ball over five times, one more than the Owls' takeaways (4).

Temple Stats and Trends

Temple has one win against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

Temple's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Owls average 25.8 points per game, six fewer than the Tigers surrender (31.8).

Temple is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 31.8 points.

The Owls rack up 128.5 fewer yards per game (333) than the Tigers give up per matchup (461.5).

This season the Owls have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Tigers' takeaways (3).

Season Stats