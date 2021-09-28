Sep 26, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Myles Gaskin (37) is pursued by Las Vegas Raiders defensive back Johnathan Abram (24) and linebacker Divine Deablo (5) in overtime at Allegiant Stadium.The Raiders defeated the Dolphins 31-28 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts (0-3) will fight to break their three-game losing streak as they are 2-point underdogs against the Miami Dolphins (1-2) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. The total is 43.5 points for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Dolphins vs. Colts

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Dolphins -2 43.5

Over/under insights

Miami and its opponents have scored at least 43.5 points or more just one time this season.

Indianapolis has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in two games this season.

The two teams combine to average 33.7 points per game, 9.8 less than the total in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 54 points per game, 10.5 more than this contest's over/under.

Dolphins games this season feature an average total of 45.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 43.5-point over/under for this game is 4.5 points below the 48.0 points per game average total in Colts games this season.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

Miami's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Dolphins score 11.7 fewer points per game (15) than the Colts give up (26.7).

Miami is 1-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 26.7 points.

The Dolphins rack up 105 fewer yards per game (268.3), than the Colts give up per outing (373.3).

Miami is 0-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team totals over 373.3 yards.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over four times this season, two fewer than the Colts have forced (6).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Miami's matchup with the Colts.

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has one win against the spread in three games this year.

The Colts have been underdogs by 2 points or more three times this year and covered the spread once.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Colts average 8.6 fewer points per game (18.7) than the Dolphins give up (27.3).

The Colts collect 315 yards per game, 86.3 fewer yards than the 401.3 the Dolphins allow.

The Colts have three giveaways this season, while the Dolphins have five takeaways.

Home and road insights

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 48.0 points, 4.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Colts away games this season average 47.0 total points, 3.5 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.