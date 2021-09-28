The Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 25th-ranked passing offense, square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and their first-ranked passing attack on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 4-point favorites. The contest has a 62-point over/under.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Miami vs. Virginia
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami
-4
62
Over/Under Insights
- Miami and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more only one time this year.
- Virginia's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 4.3 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 53.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 57.4, 4.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 62 .
- The 62-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 64.2 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.
Miami Stats and Trends
- Miami has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Hurricanes have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).
- This year, the Hurricanes put up 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers give up (27.5).
- The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers give up per matchup.
- Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 423.0 yards.
- The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.
Virginia Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Virginia has one win against the spread.
- The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.
- Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cavaliers put up 35.3 points per game, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes allow (26.3).
- Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.
- The Cavaliers rack up 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes allow.
- When Virginia piles up more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Miami
|Stats
|Virginia
31.0
Avg. Points Scored
35.3
26.3
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
455.0
Avg. Total Yards
545.3
369.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
423.0
7
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
3