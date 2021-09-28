The sun sets over the Fulton sideline during a game between Austin-East and Fulton in Knoxville, Tenn. on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. Kns Austin East Fulton Football

The Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC), who have college football's 25th-ranked passing offense, square off against the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and their first-ranked passing attack on Thursday, September 30, 2021. The Hurricanes are 4-point favorites. The contest has a 62-point over/under.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Miami vs. Virginia

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Miami -4 62

Over/Under Insights

Miami and its opponents have combined for 62 points or more only one time this year.

Virginia's games have gone over 62 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.3, is 4.3 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 53.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Hurricanes games this season is 57.4, 4.6 points fewer than Thursday's total of 62 .

The 62-point total for this game is 2.2 points below the 64.2 points per game average total in Cavaliers games this season.

Miami Stats and Trends

Miami has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Hurricanes have been favored by 4 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Miami's games this year have hit the over on one of four set point totals (25%).

This year, the Hurricanes put up 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers give up (27.5).

The Hurricanes rack up 455.0 yards per game, 32.0 more yards than the 423.0 the Cavaliers give up per matchup.

Miami is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team picks up over 423.0 yards.

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over seven times this season, four more turnovers than the Cavaliers have forced (3).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Miami at SISportsbook.

Virginia Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Virginia has one win against the spread.

The Cavaliers have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Virginia's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cavaliers put up 35.3 points per game, 9.0 more than the Hurricanes allow (26.3).

Virginia is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.3 points.

The Cavaliers rack up 545.3 yards per game, 175.5 more yards than the 369.8 the Hurricanes allow.

When Virginia piles up more than 369.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

This year the Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times, three more than the Hurricanes' takeaways (3).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats