Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1 point. The contest has an over/under of 56.
Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Miami (OH)
-1
56
Over/Under Insights
- Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for 56 points just two times this year.
- Central Michigan's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 55 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.
- The 56-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 57.6 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.
Miami (OH) Stats and Trends
- So far this season Miami (OH) has one win against the spread.
- The RedHawks have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- This year, the RedHawks put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).
- The RedHawks rack up 31.0 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Chippewas give up per outing (374.5).
- The RedHawks have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chippewas.
Central Michigan Stats and Trends
- Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Chippewas have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.
- Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Chippewas average just 2.8 more points per game (30.3) than the RedHawks give up (27.5).
- When Central Michigan scores more than 27.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- The Chippewas rack up 468.3 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 357.3 the RedHawks give up.
- In games that Central Michigan picks up more than 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Chippewas have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.
Season Stats
|Miami (OH)
|Stats
|Central Michigan
23.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
27.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
343.5
Avg. Total Yards
468.3
357.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
374.5
4
Giveaways
6
3
Takeaways
4