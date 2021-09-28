Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 11, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Miami (OH) Redhawks head coach Chuck Martin chat at midfield prior to the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers project a competitive contest when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (1-3, 0-0 MAC) host the Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC foes at Fred C. Yager Stadium. Miami (OH) is favored by 1 point. The contest has an over/under of 56.

Odds for Miami (OH) vs. Central Michigan

Favorite Spread Total Miami (OH) -1 56

Over/Under Insights

Miami (OH) and its opponents have combined for 56 points just two times this year.

Central Michigan's games have gone over 56 points in three of four chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.3, is 2.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 55 points per game, 1.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The RedHawks and their opponents score an average of 52.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 56-point total for this game is 1.6 points below the 57.6 points per game average total in Chippewas games this season.

Miami (OH) Stats and Trends

So far this season Miami (OH) has one win against the spread.

The RedHawks have been favored by 1 point or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Miami (OH)'s games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year, the RedHawks put up 4.5 fewer points per game (23.0) than the Chippewas give up (27.5).

The RedHawks rack up 31.0 fewer yards per game (343.5), than the Chippewas give up per outing (374.5).

The RedHawks have four turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Chippewas.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Chippewas have been underdogs by 1 point or more two times this season and covered the spread once.

Central Michigan's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Chippewas average just 2.8 more points per game (30.3) than the RedHawks give up (27.5).

When Central Michigan scores more than 27.5 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Chippewas rack up 468.3 yards per game, 111.0 more yards than the 357.3 the RedHawks give up.

In games that Central Michigan picks up more than 357.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the RedHawks have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Season Stats