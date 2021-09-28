Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans quarterback Payton Thorne (10) jogs off the field during the third quarter against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Michigan State Spartans (4-0) are double-digit, 10.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-2). The total is 60.5 points for this game.

Odds for Michigan State vs. Western Kentucky

Favorite Spread Total Michigan State -10.5 60.5

Over/Under Insights

Michigan State and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 60.5 points in a game this year.

The two teams combine to score 77 points per game, 16.5 more than the total in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 48.7 points per game, 11.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The Spartans and their opponents score an average of 52.4 points per game, 8.1 fewer than Saturday's total.

The 60.5 total in this game is 3.0 points above the 57.5 average total in Hilltoppers games this season.

Michigan State Stats and Trends

So far this season Michigan State has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Spartans are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Michigan State's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Spartans score 4.6 more points per game (35.3) than the Hilltoppers surrender (30.7).

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 30.7 points.

The Spartans average 453.5 yards per game, just 13.8 more than the 439.7 the Hilltoppers give up per outing.

Michigan State is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 439.7 yards.

The Spartans have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Hilltoppers.

Western Kentucky Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Western Kentucky has two wins against the spread.

This season the Hilltoppers rack up 23.7 more points per game (41.7) than the Spartans allow (18.0).

Western Kentucky is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall in games when it scores more than 18.0 points.

The Hilltoppers collect 111.3 more yards per game (507.3) than the Spartans allow (396.0).

When Western Kentucky piles up more than 396.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over two times, five fewer times than the Spartans have forced turnovers (7).

Season Stats