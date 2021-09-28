Sep 11, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Connor Bazelak (8) and offensive lineman Michael Maietti (55) celebrate a touchdown by running back Tyler Badie (1) during the fourth quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

SEC foes square off when the Missouri Tigers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Missouri is favored by 3 points. The point total is set at 64.5 for the game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Missouri vs. Tennessee

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Missouri -3 64.5

Over/Under Insights

Missouri and its opponents have combined for 64.5 points only twice this season.

Tennessee and its opponents have combined to score more than 64.5 points in one game this season.

Saturday's total is 9.8 points lower than the two team's combined 74.3 points per game average.

The 53.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 64.5 over/under in this contest.

The Tigers and their opponents score an average of 58.5 points per game, six fewer than Saturday's total.

The 64.5 over/under in this game is 6.4 points above the 58.1 average total in Volunteers games this season.

Missouri Stats and Trends

So far this season Missouri is winless against the spread.

This season, the Tigers are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 3 points or more.

Missouri's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Tigers put up 38.8 points per game, 17.5 more than the Volunteers give up per matchup (21.3).

Missouri is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it records more than 21.3 points.

The Tigers average 483 yards per game, 158 more yards than the 325 the Volunteers allow per contest.

When Missouri amasses over 325 yards, the team is 0-4 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Tigers have three giveaways this season, while the Volunteers have five takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Missouri at SISportsbook.

Tennessee Stats and Trends

Tennessee has one win against the spread in four games this year.

This season, the Volunteers are winless against the spread when entering a game as an underdog of 3 points or more.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Volunteers score 3.5 more points per game (35.5) than the Tigers allow (32).

When Tennessee puts up more than 32 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Volunteers collect 32 fewer yards per game (422.3) than the Tigers give up per outing (454.3).

The Volunteers have six giveaways this season, while the Tigers have six takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats