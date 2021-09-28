Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; A general view of the Rose Bowl goal posts during an NCAA football game between the Southern California Trojans and the UCLA Bruins. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) are heavy 19.5-point underdogs on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the No. 23 NC State Wolf Pack (3-1). The point total is 55 for the game.

Odds for NC State vs. Louisiana Tech

Favorite Spread Total NC State -19.5 55

Over/Under Insights

NC State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in a game this year.

Louisiana Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 55 points in three of four games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 11.8 points lower than the two team's combined 66.8 points per game average.

The 46.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.7 fewer than the 55 over/under in this contest.

Wolf Pack games have an average total of 52.0 points this season, 3.0 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 63.5 points, 8.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

NC State Stats and Trends

NC State has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Wolf Pack won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 19.5 points or more.

NC State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year, the Wolf Pack average just 1.5 fewer points per game (31.8) than the Bulldogs allow (33.3).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 33.3 points.

The Wolf Pack rack up 47.2 fewer yards per game (437.8), than the Bulldogs give up per outing (485.0).

NC State is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team picks up more than 485.0 yards.

The Wolf Pack have six giveaways this season, while the Bulldogs have eight takeaways .

Louisiana Tech Stats and Trends

Louisiana Tech has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Bulldogs have been underdogs by 19.5 points or more once this year and covered the spread.

Louisiana Tech's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year the Bulldogs average 22.0 more points per game (35.0) than the Wolf Pack surrender (13.0).

Louisiana Tech is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team scores more than 13.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 147.2 more yards per game (396.5) than the Wolf Pack allow per outing (249.3).

When Louisiana Tech totals more than 249.3 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have five giveaways this season, while the Wolf Pack have five takeaways .

Season Stats