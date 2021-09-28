The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A 50-point over/under is set for the game.
Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Nebraska
-10.5
50
Over/Under Insights
- Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 50 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.
- Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in two games this season.
- Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 12.8 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 56.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50 total in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 47.1 average total in Wildcats games this season.
Nebraska Stats and Trends
- Nebraska has played five games, with three wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.
- Nebraska's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
- The Cornhuskers rack up 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (20.0).
- Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.0 points.
- The Cornhuskers collect 76.5 more yards per game (473.0) than the Wildcats allow per outing (396.5).
- When Nebraska churns out more than 396.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
- The Cornhuskers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (17.2).
- Northwestern is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 17.2 points.
- The Wildcats average 385.8 yards per game, 58.0 more yards than the 327.8 the Cornhuskers give up.
- When Northwestern picks up more than 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|Nebraska
|Stats
|Northwestern
27.6
Avg. Points Scored
25.8
17.2
Avg. Points Allowed
20.0
473.0
Avg. Total Yards
385.8
327.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
396.5
7
Giveaways
8
6
Takeaways
8