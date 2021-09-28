Sep 25, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Rahmir Johnson (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-3, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10.5-point favorites when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) in a Big Ten matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Memorial Stadium. A 50-point over/under is set for the game.

Odds for Nebraska vs. Northwestern

Favorite Spread Total Nebraska -10.5 50

Over/Under Insights

Nebraska and its opponents have scored at least 50 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this year.

Northwestern has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in two games this season.

Saturday's total is 3.4 points lower than the two team's combined 53.4 points per game average.

This contest's total is 12.8 points above the 37.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cornhuskers games this season feature an average total of 56.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50 total in this game is 2.9 points higher than the 47.1 average total in Wildcats games this season.

Nebraska Stats and Trends

Nebraska has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Cornhuskers covered the spread in their only game when favored by 10.5 points or more.

Nebraska's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Cornhuskers rack up 27.6 points per game, 7.6 more than the Wildcats give up per outing (20.0).

Nebraska is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Cornhuskers collect 76.5 more yards per game (473.0) than the Wildcats allow per outing (396.5).

When Nebraska churns out more than 396.5 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Cornhuskers have seven giveaways this season, while the Wildcats have eight takeaways .

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

Northwestern's games this season have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats average 8.6 more points per game (25.8) than the Cornhuskers give up (17.2).

Northwestern is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team records more than 17.2 points.

The Wildcats average 385.8 yards per game, 58.0 more yards than the 327.8 the Cornhuskers give up.

When Northwestern picks up more than 327.8 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over eight times, two more than the Cornhuskers' takeaways (6).

Season Stats