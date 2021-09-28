New Orleans Saints vs. New York Giants NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 26, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) is congratulated by fellow players in the last seconds of the game against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers expect the New York Giants (0-3) to see their three-game losing streak continue, as they are 8-point underdogs in a matchup with the New Orleans Saints (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Caesars Superdome. The over/under is set at 43.5 points for the game.

Odds for Saints vs. Giants

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Saints -8 43.5

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have not yet scored more than 43.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this year.

New York's games have gone over 43.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 43, is 0.5 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 38.7 points per game, 4.8 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Saints games this season is 45.7, 2.2 points above Sunday's total of 43.5.

The 43.3 PPG average total in Giants games this season is 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Saints stats and trends

So far this year New Orleans has two wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Saints rack up just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants allow (24.7).

New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 24.7 points.

The Saints rack up 234 yards per game, 140.3 fewer yards than the 374.3 the Giants give up per matchup.

This year, the Saints have two turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (3).

Giants stats and trends

New York has one win against the spread in three games this season.

New York's games this season have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Giants score 18.7 points per game, 4.7 more than the Saints allow (14).

When New York scores more than 14 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Giants collect 46.3 more yards per game (350.3) than the Saints allow per matchup (304).

In games that New York churns out more than 304 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 0-5 overall.

This year the Giants have two turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (7).

Home and road insights

This season, Saints home games average 49.0 points, 5.5 more than this matchup's over/under (43.5).

This season, Giants away games average 41.5 points, 2.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (43.5).

