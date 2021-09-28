Sep 25, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels running back Ty Chandler (19) runs the ball against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the second quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The North Carolina Tar Heels (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the Duke Blue Devils (3-1, 0-0 ACC) take the field with the Victory Bell on the line on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Kenan Memorial Stadium. The Tar Heels are heavily favored by 18 points in the contest. This matchup has an over/under of 70.5 points.

Odds for North Carolina vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total North Carolina -18 70.5

Over/Under Insights

North Carolina has combined with its opponents to score more than 70.5 points only two times this season.

Duke's games have gone over 70.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

Saturday's total is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 76.3 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 55.5 points per game, 15 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Tar Heels games this season is 65.8, 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 70.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Blue Devils have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 14.6 fewer than this game's set over/under.

North Carolina Stats and Trends

North Carolina has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Tar Heels covered the spread in their only game when favored by 18 points or more.

North Carolina's games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Tar Heels rack up 11.5 more points per game (37.5) than the Blue Devils surrender (26).

When North Carolina scores more than 26 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tar Heels average 507.3 yards per game, 87.5 more yards than the 419.8 the Blue Devils allow per matchup.

In games that North Carolina piles up more than 419.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Tar Heels have turned the ball over one more time (8 total) than the Blue Devils have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Duke Stats and Trends

In Duke's four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

Duke's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Blue Devils rack up 38.8 points per game, 9.3 more than the Tar Heels allow (29.5).

Duke is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 29.5 points.

The Blue Devils average 160.7 more yards per game (544.5) than the Tar Heels allow (383.8).

In games that Duke picks up over 383.8 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Blue Devils have turned the ball over two more times (7 total) than the Tar Heels have forced a turnover (5) this season.

