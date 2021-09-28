Sep 25, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Ohio Bobcats head coach Tim Albin walks the sideline during the first half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers give the Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ohio is favored by 9.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 for this game.

Odds for Ohio vs. Akron

Favorite Spread Total Ohio -9.5 54.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

So far this season, 75% of Akron's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

Saturday's total is 21.7 points higher than the combined 32.8 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 79.8 points per game, 25.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Bobcats games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 56 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.

Ohio Stats and Trends

Ohio has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.

Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Bobcats put up 30.7 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Zips give up (44.5).

The Bobcats collect 138 fewer yards per game (312.8) than the Zips allow per matchup (450.8).

This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (2).

Akron Stats and Trends

So far this year Akron has one win against the spread.

This season, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.

Akron's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

This season the Zips put up 16.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Bobcats surrender (35.3).

The Zips rack up 339.3 yards per game, 102.7 fewer yards than the 442 the Bobcats allow.

The Zips have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (2).

Season Stats