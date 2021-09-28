Oddsmakers give the Ohio Bobcats (0-4, 0-0 MAC) the edge when they visit the Akron Zips (1-3, 0-0 MAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between MAC opponents at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Ohio is favored by 9.5 points. The over/under is 54.5 for this game.
Odds for Ohio vs. Akron
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Ohio
-9.5
54.5
Over/Under Insights
- Ohio and its opponents have combined for 54.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.
- So far this season, 75% of Akron's games (3/4) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- Saturday's total is 21.7 points higher than the combined 32.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 79.8 points per game, 25.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- Bobcats games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 2.2 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Zips have averaged a total of 56 points, 1.5 more than the set total in this contest.
Ohio Stats and Trends
- Ohio has not covered the spread yet this year.
- The Bobcats have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 9.5 points or more.
- Ohio's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Bobcats put up 30.7 fewer points per game (13.8) than the Zips give up (44.5).
- The Bobcats collect 138 fewer yards per game (312.8) than the Zips allow per matchup (450.8).
- This year, the Bobcats have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Zips' takeaways (2).
Akron Stats and Trends
- So far this year Akron has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Zips are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 9.5 points or more.
- Akron's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This season the Zips put up 16.3 fewer points per game (19) than the Bobcats surrender (35.3).
- The Zips rack up 339.3 yards per game, 102.7 fewer yards than the 442 the Bobcats allow.
- The Zips have turned the ball over five times this season, three more turnovers than the Bobcats have forced (2).
Season Stats
|Ohio
|Stats
|Akron
13.8
Avg. Points Scored
19
35.3
Avg. Points Allowed
44.5
312.8
Avg. Total Yards
339.3
442
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
2