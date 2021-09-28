Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day takes the field before the start of a NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Akron Zips on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio. Cfb Akron Zips At Ohio State Buckeyes

The No. 11 Ohio State Buckeyes (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) bring the eighth-ranked scoring offense in college football into a matchup with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten), who have the No. 7 scoring defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Buckeyes are massive, 15-point favorites. The contest's point total is set at 56.5.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ohio State vs. Rutgers

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Ohio State -15 56.5

Over/Under Insights

Ohio State has combined with its opponents to score more than 56.5 points in all four games this season.

Rutgers' games have gone over 56.5 points in just one opportunity this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 77.3, is 20.8 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 36.8 points per game, 19.7 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buckeyes games this season is 64.3, 7.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.5.

The 56.5 over/under in this game is 7.8 points higher than the 48.7 average total in Scarlet Knights games this season.

Ohio State Stats and Trends

Ohio State has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Buckeyes have been favored by 15 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Ohio State's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Buckeyes put up 29.8 more points per game (43.3) than the Scarlet Knights give up (13.5).

Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 13.5 points.

The Buckeyes collect 295.0 more yards per game (559.3) than the Scarlet Knights allow per outing (264.3).

Ohio State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team amasses over 264.3 yards.

The Buckeyes have five giveaways this season, while the Scarlet Knights have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Ohio State at SISportsbook.

Rutgers Stats and Trends

In Rutgers' four games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Scarlet Knights covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 15 points or more.

Rutgers' games this season have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Scarlet Knights average 10.7 more points per game (34.0) than the Buckeyes surrender (23.3).

Rutgers is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 23.3 points.

The Scarlet Knights average 351.0 yards per game, 59.8 fewer yards than the 410.8 the Buckeyes allow.

The Scarlet Knights have turned the ball over one time, five fewer times than the Buckeyes have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats