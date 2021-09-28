Two of the nation's stingiest rushing defenses square off when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 52.5 points.
Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma
-10.5
52.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.
- Kansas State's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to score 67.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the total in this contest.
- The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.
- Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.5 points, a number 11.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oklahoma Stats and Trends
- So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.
- This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.
- Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Sooners put up 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats give up (19.5).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 19.5 points.
- The Sooners average 113.5 more yards per game (443.8) than the Wildcats give up per contest (330.3).
- Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 330.3 yards.
- The Sooners have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Wildcats have forced (6).
Kansas State Stats and Trends
- Kansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.
- Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Wildcats rack up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).
- Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.0 points.
- The Wildcats collect 49.5 more yards per game (345.5) than the Sooners allow (296.0).
- When Kansas State totals over 296.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This season the Wildcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|Oklahoma
|Stats
|Kansas State
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
16.0
Avg. Points Allowed
19.5
443.8
Avg. Total Yards
345.5
296.0
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
330.3
3
Giveaways
7
8
Takeaways
6