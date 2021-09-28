Sep 25, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler (7) is tackled by West Virginia Mountaineers defensive lineman Taijh Alston (12) and linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo (7) during the second half at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the nation's stingiest rushing defenses square off when the No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's ninth-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 10 rushing defense, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sooners are heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The game has an over/under of 52.5 points.

Odds for Oklahoma vs. Kansas State

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma -10.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma and its opponents have combined for 52.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just two times this season.

Kansas State's games have gone over 52.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to score 67.1 points per game, 14.6 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.5 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 17.0 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

Sooners games this season feature an average total of 63.5 points, a number 11.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 51.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oklahoma Stats and Trends

So far this year Oklahoma has one win against the spread.

This season, the Sooners have just one ATS win in four games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Oklahoma's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Sooners put up 19.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Wildcats give up (19.5).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 19.5 points.

The Sooners average 113.5 more yards per game (443.8) than the Wildcats give up per contest (330.3).

Oklahoma is 1-2 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team amasses more than 330.3 yards.

The Sooners have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Wildcats have forced (6).

Kansas State Stats and Trends

Kansas State has covered the spread on two occasions this year.

Kansas State's games this year have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Wildcats rack up 12.3 more points per game (28.3) than the Sooners allow (16.0).

Kansas State is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team puts up more than 16.0 points.

The Wildcats collect 49.5 more yards per game (345.5) than the Sooners allow (296.0).

When Kansas State totals over 296.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This season the Wildcats have seven turnovers, one fewer than the Sooners have takeaways (8).

Season Stats