The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 20th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 6 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 49.5 points.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oklahoma State
-3.5
49.5
Over/Under Insights
- Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points only two times this season.
- In 75% of Baylor's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.
- The two teams combine to average 68.6 points per game, 19.1 more than the total in this contest.
- The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.
- Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Oklahoma State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this season Oklahoma State has two wins against the spread.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).
- The Cowboys average 25.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Bears surrender per matchup (15.8).
- When Oklahoma State puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cowboys collect 372.8 yards per game, 82.5 more yards than the 290.3 the Bears allow per contest.
- In games that Oklahoma State piles up over 290.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (6).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Oklahoma State at SISportsbook.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This year, the Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
- Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).
- This year the Bears average 23.0 more points per game (42.8) than the Cowboys surrender (19.8).
- Baylor is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.8 points.
- The Bears average 178.0 more yards per game (489.5) than the Cowboys give up (311.5).
- When Baylor piles up over 311.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Oklahoma State
|Stats
|Baylor
25.8
Avg. Points Scored
42.8
19.8
Avg. Points Allowed
15.8
372.8
Avg. Total Yards
489.5
311.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
290.3
5
Giveaways
4
6
Takeaways
6