The No. 19 Oklahoma State Cowboys (4-0, 0-0 Big 12) bring college football's 20th-ranked rushing defense into a matchup with the No. 21 Baylor Bears (4-0, 0-0 Big 12), who have the No. 6 rushing attack, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Cowboys are 3.5-point favorites. This game has an over/under of 49.5 points.

Odds for Oklahoma State vs. Baylor

Favorite Spread Total Oklahoma State -3.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

Oklahoma State and its opponents have combined for 49.5 points only two times this season.

In 75% of Baylor's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 68.6 points per game, 19.1 more than the total in this contest.

The 35.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 13.9 fewer than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.0 points, a number 2.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bears have averaged a total of 50.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Oklahoma State Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Oklahoma State has two wins against the spread.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in two chances).

Oklahoma State's games this year have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

The Cowboys average 25.8 points per game, 10.0 more than the Bears surrender per matchup (15.8).

When Oklahoma State puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys collect 372.8 yards per game, 82.5 more yards than the 290.3 the Bears allow per contest.

In games that Oklahoma State piles up over 290.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over five times this season, one fewer than the Bears have forced (6).

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

This year, the Bears won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Baylor's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 75% of its opportunities (three times in four games with a set point total).

This year the Bears average 23.0 more points per game (42.8) than the Cowboys surrender (19.8).

Baylor is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when the team scores more than 19.8 points.

The Bears average 178.0 more yards per game (489.5) than the Cowboys give up (311.5).

When Baylor piles up over 311.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bears have four giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have six takeaways .

Season Stats