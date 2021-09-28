Sep 25, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) runs at Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Jalen Harris (1) during the second half at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks won the game 41-19. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rivals square off when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Oregon is favored by 8 points. The contest has a point total set at 58.

Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Oregon -8 58

Over/Under Insights

Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points only twice this season.

In 75% of Stanford's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.

The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.0 points greater than the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Ducks games this season feature an average total of 59.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Oregon Stats and Trends

Oregon has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Ducks have been favored by 8 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Ducks rack up 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal allow (27.5).

When Oregon puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Ducks average 423.0 yards per game, 21.7 more yards than the 401.3 the Cardinal allow per outing.

When Oregon picks up over 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Ducks have one turnover, two fewer than the Cardinal have takeaways (3).

Stanford Stats and Trends

So far this season Stanford has two wins against the spread.

The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 8 points or more.

Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cardinal put up 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks give up (19.5).

Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.

The Cardinal rack up 347.5 yards per game, 75.3 fewer yards than the 422.8 the Ducks allow.

The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .

Season Stats