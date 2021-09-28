Pac-12 rivals square off when the No. 3 Oregon Ducks (4-0, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Stanford Cardinal (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Stanford Stadium. Oregon is favored by 8 points. The contest has a point total set at 58.
Odds for Oregon vs. Stanford
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Oregon
-8
58
Over/Under Insights
- Oregon has combined with its opponents to put up more than 58 points only twice this season.
- In 75% of Stanford's games this season (3/4), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 58.
- The two teams combine to average 67.3 points per game, 9.3 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 11.0 points greater than the 47 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Ducks games this season feature an average total of 59.8 points, a number 1.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Cardinal have averaged a total of 53.9 points, 4.1 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Oregon Stats and Trends
- Oregon has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Ducks have been favored by 8 points or more three times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Oregon's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).
- The Ducks rack up 11.3 more points per game (38.8) than the Cardinal allow (27.5).
- When Oregon puts up more than 27.5 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Ducks average 423.0 yards per game, 21.7 more yards than the 401.3 the Cardinal allow per outing.
- When Oregon picks up over 401.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Ducks have one turnover, two fewer than the Cardinal have takeaways (3).
Stanford Stats and Trends
- So far this season Stanford has two wins against the spread.
- The Cardinal covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 8 points or more.
- Stanford's games this season have gone over the point total two times in four opportunities (50%).
- The Cardinal put up 9.0 more points per game (28.5) than the Ducks give up (19.5).
- Stanford is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 19.5 points.
- The Cardinal rack up 347.5 yards per game, 75.3 fewer yards than the 422.8 the Ducks allow.
- The Cardinal have two giveaways this season, while the Ducks have 13 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Oregon
|Stats
|Stanford
38.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.5
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
27.5
423.0
Avg. Total Yards
347.5
422.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
401.3
1
Giveaways
2
13
Takeaways
3