Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin rings the victory bell following the completion of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) are 10.5-point underdogs in a road Big Ten matchup against the No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Beaver Stadium. A total of 52.5 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Penn State vs. Indiana

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Penn State -10.5 52.5

Over/Under Insights

Penn State has combined with its opponents to put up more than 52.5 points only twice this year.

Indiana and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in three of four games this season.

Saturday's total is 8.8 points lower than the two team's combined 61.3 points per game average.

The 44.3 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 8.2 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Nittany Lions games this season is 53.6, 1.1 points more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

In 2021, games involving the Hoosiers have averaged a total of 53.1 points, 0.6 more than the set total in this contest.

Penn State Stats and Trends

Penn State has played four games, with three wins against the spread.

This season, the Nittany Lions have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 10.5 points or more.

Penn State's games this year have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Nittany Lions average just 2.2 more points per game (31.5) than the Hoosiers allow (29.3).

Penn State is 1-1 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 29.3 points.

The Nittany Lions average 86.3 more yards per game (423.8) than the Hoosiers allow per matchup (337.5).

In games that Penn State picks up over 337.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over two times this season, three fewer than the Hoosiers have forced (5).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Penn State at SISportsbook.

Indiana Stats and Trends

So far this season Indiana has one win against the spread.

Indiana has gone over the point total in 75% of its opportunities this year (three times in four games with a set point total).

The Hoosiers rack up 29.8 points per game, 14.8 more than the Nittany Lions allow (15.0).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it records more than 15.0 points.

The Hoosiers average 36.7 more yards per game (363.5) than the Nittany Lions give up (326.8).

Indiana is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team amasses over 326.8 yards.

The Hoosiers have seven turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Nittany Lions.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats