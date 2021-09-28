Sep 25, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi reacts on the sidelines against the New Hampshire Wildcats during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0 ACC) and the 23rd-ranked passing defense will host the Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1, 0-0 ACC) and the fourth-ranked pass offense on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Yellow Jackets are 3.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 59 is set in the contest.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Pittsburgh vs. Georgia Tech

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -3.5 59

Over/Under Insights

Pittsburgh has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in three of four games this season.

Georgia Tech has combined with its opponents to score more than 59 points in two games this season.

Saturday's over/under is 23.3 points lower than the two team's combined 82.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 17.2 points above the 41.8 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Panthers games have an average total of 55.9 points this season, 3.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 59 over/under in this game is 2.1 points above the 56.9 average total in Yellow Jackets games this season.

Pittsburgh Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 3-1-0 this year.

This season, the Panthers have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have gone over the point total in all four opportunities.

This year, the Panthers rack up 33.7 more points per game (52.5) than the Yellow Jackets allow (18.8).

When Pittsburgh records more than 18.8 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers collect 547.8 yards per game, 241.3 more yards than the 306.5 the Yellow Jackets give up per outing.

When Pittsburgh picks up more than 306.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Panthers have five giveaways this season, while the Yellow Jackets have eight takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Pittsburgh at SISportsbook.

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Georgia Tech is 3-1-0 this year.

The Yellow Jackets have been underdogs by 3.5 points or more two times this season and have covered the spread every time.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

This year the Yellow Jackets put up 6.8 more points per game (29.8) than the Panthers give up (23).

Georgia Tech is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall when the team scores more than 23 points.

The Yellow Jackets collect 71 more yards per game (386) than the Panthers give up per matchup (315).

Georgia Tech is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out more than 315 yards.

The Yellow Jackets have turned the ball over two times, four fewer times than the Panthers have forced turnovers (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats