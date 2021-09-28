Sep 25, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers wide receiver TJ Sheffield (8) scores a touchdown with a roll into the end zone in front of multiple Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Purdue Wins 13-9. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 47.5 in this game.

Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2.5 47.5

Over/Under Insights

Purdue and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points only two times this year.

Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.8, is 4.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 11.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 11.1 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 55.1 points, 7.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Purdue Stats and Trends

So far this year Purdue has two wins against the spread.

The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).

Purdue's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.

The Boilermakers put up five more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (21.3).

Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.3 points.

The Boilermakers rack up 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (272.8).

In games that Purdue picks up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Boilermakers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have forced (7).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).

Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).

This year the Golden Gophers score 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers give up (14.3).

Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 14.3 points.

The Golden Gophers rack up 43.3 more yards per game (344.3) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (301).

In games that Minnesota totals more than 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).

Season Stats