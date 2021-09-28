The Purdue Boilermakers (3-1, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Minnesota Golden Gophers (2-2, 0-0 Big Ten) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Big Ten rivals at Ross-Ade Stadium. Minnesota is a 2.5-point underdog. The over/under is 47.5 in this game.
Odds for Purdue vs. Minnesota
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-2.5
47.5
Over/Under Insights
- Purdue and its opponents have scored at least 47.5 points only two times this year.
- Minnesota has combined with its opponents to score more than 47.5 points in two games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.8, is 4.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 11.9 points greater than the 35.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- The Boilermakers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.6 points per game in 2021, 11.1 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 55.1 points, 7.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Purdue Stats and Trends
- So far this year Purdue has two wins against the spread.
- The Boilermakers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Purdue's games this year have not hit the over on any of four set point totals.
- The Boilermakers put up five more points per game (26.3) than the Golden Gophers allow (21.3).
- Purdue is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team records more than 21.3 points.
- The Boilermakers rack up 133.7 more yards per game (406.5) than the Golden Gophers give up per outing (272.8).
- In games that Purdue picks up more than 272.8 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Boilermakers have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Golden Gophers have forced (7).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Golden Gophers have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in two chances).
- Minnesota's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in four opportunities (50%).
- This year the Golden Gophers score 11.2 more points per game (25.5) than the Boilermakers give up (14.3).
- Minnesota is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 14.3 points.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 43.3 more yards per game (344.3) than the Boilermakers allow per outing (301).
- In games that Minnesota totals more than 301 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- This season the Golden Gophers have turned the ball over five times, three more than the Boilermakers' takeaways (2).
Season Stats
|Purdue
|Stats
|Minnesota
26.3
Avg. Points Scored
25.5
14.3
Avg. Points Allowed
21.3
406.5
Avg. Total Yards
344.3
301
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
272.8
5
Giveaways
5
2
Takeaways
7