Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Rice Owls running back Khalan Griffin (6) runs against the Texas Longhorns during the second quarter at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

C-USA opponents square off when the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 45.

Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss

Favorite Spread Total Rice -2.5 45

Over/Under Insights

Rice and its opponents have combined to go over the current 45-point total in all four games this season.

Southern Miss' games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.

Saturday's over/under is 10.2 points higher than the combined 34.8 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's over/under is 27.3 points lower than the 72.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Rice Stats and Trends

Rice is winless against the spread this year.

This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.

The Owls put up 18.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Golden Eagles surrender per contest (28.8).

The Owls collect only 18.2 more yards per game (356.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per outing (337.8).

This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).

Southern Miss Stats and Trends

Southern Miss has one win against the spread in four games this year.

The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Golden Eagles put up 16.8 points per game, 26.7 fewer than the Owls allow (43.5).

The Golden Eagles average 266.5 yards per game, 195.3 fewer yards than the 461.8 the Owls give up.

The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).

Season Stats