C-USA opponents square off when the Rice Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) host the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Rice Stadium. Rice is favored by 2.5 points. The contest has a point total set at 45.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Rice vs. Southern Miss
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Rice
-2.5
45
Over/Under Insights
- Rice and its opponents have combined to go over the current 45-point total in all four games this season.
- Southern Miss' games have gone over 45 points in only one opportunity this season.
- Saturday's over/under is 10.2 points higher than the combined 34.8 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's over/under is 27.3 points lower than the 72.3 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Owls games this season feature an average total of 51.8 points, a number 6.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Eagles have averaged a total of 52.9 points, 7.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Rice Stats and Trends
- Rice is winless against the spread this year.
- This season, the Owls are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- Rice's games this year have gone over the total in four out of four opportunities.
- The Owls put up 18.0 points per game, 10.8 fewer than the Golden Eagles surrender per contest (28.8).
- The Owls collect only 18.2 more yards per game (356.0) than the Golden Eagles give up per outing (337.8).
- This year, the Owls have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Golden Eagles' takeaways (5).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Rice at SISportsbook.
Southern Miss Stats and Trends
- Southern Miss has one win against the spread in four games this year.
- The Golden Eagles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
- Southern Miss' games this season have gone over the point total one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Golden Eagles put up 16.8 points per game, 26.7 fewer than the Owls allow (43.5).
- The Golden Eagles average 266.5 yards per game, 195.3 fewer yards than the 461.8 the Owls give up.
- The Golden Eagles have turned the ball over eight times this season, five more turnovers than the Owls have forced (3).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Rice
|Stats
|Southern Miss
18.0
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
43.5
Avg. Points Allowed
28.8
356.0
Avg. Total Yards
266.5
461.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
337.8
10
Giveaways
8
3
Takeaways
5