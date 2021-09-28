Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) is unable to make a catch in the end zone against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The game has a point total set at 52.

Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total 49ers -2.5 52

Over/under insights

San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points just twice this year.

Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 1.7 points above Sunday's over/under.

The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are one fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.

The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Sunday's total.

The 52.2 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

San Francisco has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The 49ers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).

This year, the 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (26.3).

San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.

The 49ers collect 348.7 yards per game, 91.6 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Seahawks give up per matchup.

The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this year.

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Seahawks rack up 25 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers give up.

Seattle is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.

The Seahawks collect only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers give up per outing (370.3).

Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 370.3 yards.

The Seahawks have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.

Home and road insights

At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.

The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).

The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.

This season, Seahawks away games average 51.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).

