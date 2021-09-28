The Seattle Seahawks (1-2) are small, 2.5-point underdogs in a road NFC West matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at Levi's Stadium. The game has a point total set at 52.
Odds for 49ers vs. Seahawks
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
49ers
-2.5
52
Over/under insights
- San Francisco has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points just twice this year.
- Seattle has combined with its opponents to score more than 52 points in one game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.7, is 1.7 points above Sunday's over/under.
- The 51 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are one fewer than the 52 over/under in this contest.
- The 49ers and their opponents score an average of 48.5 points per game, 3.5 fewer than Sunday's total.
- The 52.2 PPG average total in Seahawks games this season is 0.2 points more than this game's over/under.
49ers stats and trends
- San Francisco has one win against the spread in three games this season.
- The 49ers have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- San Francisco's games this year have gone over the total in two out of three opportunities (66.7%).
- This year, the 49ers average just 2.4 more points per game (28.7) than the Seahawks surrender (26.3).
- San Francisco is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 26.3 points.
- The 49ers collect 348.7 yards per game, 91.6 fewer yards than the 440.3 the Seahawks give up per matchup.
- The 49ers have turned the ball over three more times (5 total) than the Seahawks have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Seahawks stats and trends
- Seattle has one win against the spread in three games this year.
- Seattle's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- The Seahawks rack up 25 points per game, comparable to the 24.7 the 49ers give up.
- Seattle is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 24.7 points.
- The Seahawks collect only 18.7 more yards per game (389) than the 49ers give up per outing (370.3).
- Seattle is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team amasses over 370.3 yards.
- The Seahawks have one turnover this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the 49ers.
Home and road insights
- At home, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or greater.
- The average total in 49ers home games this season is 50.5 points, 1.5 fewer than this outing's over/under (52).
- The Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 2.5-point underdogs or more.
- This season, Seahawks away games average 51.3 points, 0.7 fewer than this matchup's over/under (52).
