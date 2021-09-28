Sep 4, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans quarterback Nick Starkel sets to throw a pass in the first half of the game against the USC Trojans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The San Jose State Spartans (2-2) are a heavy 28-point favorite heading into their matchup on Saturday, October 2, 2021 against the New Mexico State Aggies (1-4). The over/under for the game is set at 51.5.

Odds for San Jose State vs. New Mexico State

Favorite Spread Total San Jose State -28 51.5

Over/Under Insights

San Jose State and its opponents have combined for 51.5 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just once this year.

New Mexico State's games have gone over 51.5 points in three of five chances this season.

Saturday's total is 13.1 points higher than the combined 38.4 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 53.6 points per game, 2.1 more than this contest's over/under.

Spartans games this season feature an average total of 60.1 points, a number 8.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Aggies have averaged a total of 55.9 points, 4.4 more than the set over/under in this contest.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

So far this season San Jose State has one win against the spread.

San Jose State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

The Spartans rack up 18.0 points per game, 15.6 fewer than the Aggies allow per contest (33.6).

The Spartans average 126.5 fewer yards per game (332.3) than the Aggies allow per contest (458.8).

The Spartans have nine giveaways this season, while the Aggies have 10 takeaways .

New Mexico State Stats and Trends

New Mexico State has played five games, with three wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been underdogs by 28 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

New Mexico State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under two times in five opportunities (40%).

This season the Aggies score just 0.4 more points per game (20.4) than the Spartans surrender (20.0).

When New Mexico State puts up more than 20.0 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies rack up 347.4 yards per game, just 1.9 more than the 345.5 the Spartans allow.

When New Mexico State totals over 345.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Aggies have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (2).

