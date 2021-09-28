Sep 15, 2018; Madison, WI, USA; Silhouette view of a portion of Camp Randall Stadium during the game between the BYU Cougars and Wisconsin Badgers. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. South Florida is a 20.5-point underdog. The over/under is 68.

Odds for SMU vs. South Florida

Favorite Spread Total SMU -20.5 68

Over/Under Insights

SMU and its opponents have scored at least 68 points just twice this year.

South Florida has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 57.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 68.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 12.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.

SMU Stats and Trends

SMU has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Mustangs have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

SMU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Mustangs rack up 43.0 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulls surrender per matchup (34.8).

When SMU puts up more than 34.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Mustangs average 46.3 more yards per game (549.8) than the Bulls allow per contest (503.5).

SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 503.5 yards.

This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Bulls' takeaways (4).

South Florida Stats and Trends

South Florida has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Bulls have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.

South Florida's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Bulls score just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Mustangs give up (23.0).

South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.

The Bulls collect 110.5 fewer yards per game (331.3) than the Mustangs give up (441.8).

This year the Bulls have six turnovers, two fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (8).

Season Stats