The SMU Mustangs (4-0, 0-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. South Florida is a 20.5-point underdog. The over/under is 68.
Odds for SMU vs. South Florida
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
SMU
-20.5
68
Over/Under Insights
- SMU and its opponents have scored at least 68 points just twice this year.
- South Florida has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 68 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.3, is 3.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to surrender 57.8 points per game, 10.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Mustangs games this season feature an average total of 68.7 points, a number 0.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulls have averaged a total of 55.5 points, 12.5 fewer than this game's set over/under.
SMU Stats and Trends
- SMU has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Mustangs have been favored by 20.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
- SMU's games this year have gone over the point total two times in three opportunities (66.7%).
- The Mustangs rack up 43.0 points per game, 8.2 more than the Bulls surrender per matchup (34.8).
- When SMU puts up more than 34.8 points, it is 2-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
- The Mustangs average 46.3 more yards per game (549.8) than the Bulls allow per contest (503.5).
- SMU is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team totals more than 503.5 yards.
- This year, the Mustangs have turned the ball over seven times, three more than the Bulls' takeaways (4).
South Florida Stats and Trends
- South Florida has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Bulls have been underdogs by 20.5 points or more two times this year and have covered the spread every time.
- South Florida's games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Bulls score just 1.7 fewer points per game (21.3) than the Mustangs give up (23.0).
- South Florida is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team notches more than 23.0 points.
- The Bulls collect 110.5 fewer yards per game (331.3) than the Mustangs give up (441.8).
- This year the Bulls have six turnovers, two fewer than the Mustangs have takeaways (8).
Season Stats
|SMU
|Stats
|South Florida
43.0
Avg. Points Scored
21.3
23.0
Avg. Points Allowed
34.8
549.8
Avg. Total Yards
331.3
441.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
503.5
7
Giveaways
6
8
Takeaways
4