Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (2-2) are 7-point favorites at home at Williams-Brice Stadium against the Troy Trojans (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Both teams feature solid pass defenses, with the Gamecocks 18th against the pass in the nation, and the Trojans 10th defending the passing attack. The point total is 45 for the contest.

Odds for South Carolina vs. Troy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total South Carolina -7 45

Over/Under Insights

South Carolina and its opponents have scored at least 45 points or more only once this year.

Troy has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.6, is 3.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 33.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.2 fewer than the 45 total in this contest.

Gamecocks games this season feature an average total of 51.0 points, a number 6.0 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 45-point total for this game is 9.2 points below the 54.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

South Carolina's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Gamecocks put up 6.8 more points per game (22.3) than the Trojans surrender (15.5).

South Carolina is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.5 points.

The Gamecocks average 79.5 more yards per game (323.0) than the Trojans give up per matchup (243.5).

South Carolina is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team churns out over 243.5 yards.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over six times this season, one fewer than the Trojans have forced (7).

Troy Stats and Trends

Thus far this season Troy has one win against the spread.

Troy's games this season have yet to go over the total in three opportunities.

This season the Trojans score 8.0 more points per game (26.3) than the Gamecocks give up (18.3).

When Troy records more than 18.3 points, it is 1-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Trojans average 344.5 yards per game, 45.7 more yards than the 298.8 the Gamecocks allow.

In games that Troy amasses more than 298.8 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Trojans have five turnovers, five fewer than the Gamecocks have takeaways (10).

Season Stats