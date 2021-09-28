Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New England Patriots NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New England Patriots (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The point total is 49.5.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots

Favorite Spread Total Buccaneers -6.5 49.5

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to go over 49.5 points in all three games this season.

New England has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 2.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.2 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 53.2, 3.7 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The 49.5 over/under in this game is 6.2 points higher than the 43.3 average total in Patriots games this season.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread on one occasion this year.

This season, the Buccaneers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.

Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.

The Buccaneers put up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17).

Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.

The Buccaneers average 406 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 282.3 the Patriots give up per matchup.

In games that Tampa Bay churns out more than 282.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Patriots have forced five.

Patriots stats and trends

Thus far this year New England has one win against the spread.

New England's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.

The Patriots average 18 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (29.3).

The Patriots average 317.7 yards per game, 84.3 fewer yards than the 402 the Buccaneers allow.

The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Buccaneers have forced a turnover (4) this season.

Home and road insights

This season, Patriots home games average 43.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).

The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

