The New England Patriots (1-2) will look to prove oddsmakers wrong when they hit the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 as 6.5-point underdogs. The point total is 49.5.
Odds for Buccaneers vs. Patriots
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Buccaneers
-6.5
49.5
Over/under insights
- Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to go over 49.5 points in all three games this season.
- New England has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 2.8 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.2 points greater than the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 53.2, 3.7 points above Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
- The 49.5 over/under in this game is 6.2 points higher than the 43.3 average total in Patriots games this season.
Buccaneers stats and trends
- Tampa Bay has covered the spread on one occasion this year.
- This season, the Buccaneers have one ATS win in two games as a favorite of 6.5 points or more.
- Tampa Bay's games this year have gone over the point total in all three opportunities.
- The Buccaneers put up 17.3 more points per game (34.3) than the Patriots give up (17).
- Tampa Bay is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 17 points.
- The Buccaneers average 406 yards per game, 123.7 more yards than the 282.3 the Patriots give up per matchup.
- In games that Tampa Bay churns out more than 282.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This year, the Buccaneers have turned the ball over five times, while the Patriots have forced five.
Patriots stats and trends
- Thus far this year New England has one win against the spread.
- New England's games this year have not gone over the point total yet in three opportunities.
- The Patriots average 18 points per game, 11.3 fewer than the Buccaneers allow (29.3).
- The Patriots average 317.7 yards per game, 84.3 fewer yards than the 402 the Buccaneers allow.
- The Patriots have turned the ball over one more time (5 total) than the Buccaneers have forced a turnover (4) this season.
Home and road insights
- This season, Patriots home games average 43.5 points, 6.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (49.5).
- The average point total in Buccaneers away games this season is 55.0 points, 5.5 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).
