Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 4 Odds, Plays and Insights

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel challenges a play during the third quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Gw57294

The New York Jets (0-3) have an expected tough fight to stop their three-game losing streak as they are 7.5-point underdogs against the Tennessee Titans (2-1) on Sunday, October 3, 2021 at MetLife Stadium. The game's point total is set at 46.

Odds for Titans vs. Jets

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Titans -7.5 46

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have scored at least 46 points -- this matchup's over/under -- just twice this season.

New York has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 46 points in a game this season.

The two teams combine to average 30.4 points per game, 15.6 less than the total in this contest.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 5.3 more than the 46 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Titans games this season is 51.7, 5.7 points above Sunday's over/under of 46.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 43.2 points, 2.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee has two wins against the spread in three games this season.

Tennessee's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Titans put up just 0.4 more points per game (23.7) than the Jets surrender (23.3).

When Tennessee scores more than 23.3 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Titans rack up 54.4 more yards per game (382.7) than the Jets give up per contest (328.3).

When Tennessee amasses over 328.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Titans have turned the ball over five more times (7 total) than the Jets have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Jets stats and trends

New York is winless against the spread this year.

The Jets have yet to cover the spread this season when underdogs by 7.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have not hit the over on any of three set point totals.

The Jets rack up 21.3 fewer points per game (6.7) than the Titans allow (28.0).

The Jets average 109.3 fewer yards per game (250.0) than the Titans allow (359.3).

The Jets have turned the ball over seven times this season, six more turnovers than the Titans have forced (1).

Home and road insights

This season, Jets home games average 43.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this outing's over/under (46).

The average point total in Titans away games this season is 54.0 points, 8.0 more than this contest's over/under (46).

