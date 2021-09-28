The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 7 points in the outing. The game's over/under is 46.5.
Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Texas A&M
-7
46.5
Over/Under Insights
- Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
- Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of four games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 5.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
- The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.3 more than the set total in this contest.
Texas A&M Stats and Trends
- Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- The Aggies have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in five opportunities.
- The Aggies rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Bulldogs surrender.
- Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.
- The Aggies collect 396.0 yards per game, 72.7 more yards than the 323.3 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.
- When Texas A&M piles up more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends
- So far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
- Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
- This year the Bulldogs average 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies give up (9.3).
- When Mississippi State puts up more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs rack up 136.0 more yards per game (426.3) than the Aggies give up (290.3).
- In games that Mississippi State churns out more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).
Season Stats
|Texas A&M
|Stats
|Mississippi State
23.8
Avg. Points Scored
28.3
9.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.8
396.0
Avg. Total Yards
426.3
290.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
323.3
8
Giveaways
7
4
Takeaways
7