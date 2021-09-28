Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 7 points in the outing. The game's over/under is 46.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas A&M -7 46.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.

Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 5.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.

The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

The Aggies have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in five opportunities.

The Aggies rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Bulldogs surrender.

Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.

The Aggies collect 396.0 yards per game, 72.7 more yards than the 323.3 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.

When Texas A&M piles up more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).

Mississippi State Stats and Trends

So far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.

Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This year the Bulldogs average 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies give up (9.3).

When Mississippi State puts up more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs rack up 136.0 more yards per game (426.3) than the Aggies give up (290.3).

In games that Mississippi State churns out more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).

Season Stats