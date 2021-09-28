September 28, 2021
BETTING
Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Sep 25, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman (left) talks with Texas A&M Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (right) before the game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1, 0-0 SEC) will put their fourth-ranked pass defense to the test against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-2, 0-0 SEC) and the No. 6 pass offense in college football, on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Aggies are favored by 7 points in the outing. The game's over/under is 46.5.

Odds for Texas A&M vs. Mississippi State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Texas A&M

-7

46.5

Over/Under Insights

  • Texas A&M and its opponents have scored at least 46.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only one time this season.
  • Mississippi State and its opponents have combined to score more than 46.5 points in three of four games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.1, is 5.6 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
  • The 35.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 11.4 fewer than the 46.5 total in this contest.
  • The Aggies and their opponents have scored an average of 51.9 points per game in 2021, 5.4 more than Saturday's total.
  • In 2021, games involving the Bulldogs have averaged a total of 56.8 points, 10.3 more than the set total in this contest.

Texas A&M Stats and Trends

  • Texas A&M has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
  • The Aggies have been favored by 7 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Texas A&M's games this year have not gone over the total in five opportunities.
  • The Aggies rack up 23.8 points per game, comparable to the 25.8 per contest the Bulldogs surrender.
  • Texas A&M is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 25.8 points.
  • The Aggies collect 396.0 yards per game, 72.7 more yards than the 323.3 the Bulldogs give up per matchup.
  • When Texas A&M piles up more than 323.3 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over eight times, one more than the Bulldogs' takeaways (7).
Mississippi State Stats and Trends

  • So far this season Mississippi State has one win against the spread.
  • Mississippi State's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).
  • This year the Bulldogs average 19.0 more points per game (28.3) than the Aggies give up (9.3).
  • When Mississippi State puts up more than 9.3 points, it is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs rack up 136.0 more yards per game (426.3) than the Aggies give up (290.3).
  • In games that Mississippi State churns out more than 290.3 yards, the team is 1-3 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over seven times this season, three more turnovers than the Aggies have forced (4).
Season Stats

Texas A&MStatsMississippi State

23.8

Avg. Points Scored

28.3

9.3

Avg. Points Allowed

25.8

396.0

Avg. Total Yards

426.3

290.3

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

323.3

8

Giveaways

7

4

Takeaways

7