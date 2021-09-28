Sep 18, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy warms up before their game against the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 Big 12) visit the TCU Horned Frogs (2-1, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in matchup between Big 12 foes at Amon G. Carter Stadium. TCU is a 5-point underdog. An over/under of 66.5 is set for the contest.

Odds for Texas vs. TCU

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Texas -5 66.5

Over/Under Insights

Texas and its opponents have combined for 66.5 points -- this matchup's point total -- only once this season.

Saturday's over/under is 18 points lower than the two team's combined 84.5 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 17.5 points more than the 49 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Longhorns games have an average total of 57.4 points this season, 9.1 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 56 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 10.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Stats and Trends

In Texas' four games this year, it has three wins against the spread.

This season, the Longhorns have an against the spread record of 3-1 in their four games as a favorite of 5 points or more.

Texas' games this year have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

This year, the Longhorns put up 21.1 more points per game (46.8) than the Horned Frogs allow (25.7).

When Texas puts up more than 25.7 points, it is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Longhorns rack up 487.5 yards per game, 96.2 more yards than the 391.3 the Horned Frogs give up per outing.

Texas is 3-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 391.3 yards.

This year, the Longhorns have four turnovers, one fewer than the Horned Frogs have takeaways (5).

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has not covered the spread yet this year.

The Horned Frogs average 37.7 points per game, 14.4 more than the Longhorns surrender (23.3).

TCU is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team scores more than 23.3 points.

The Horned Frogs collect 50 more yards per game (458.3) than the Longhorns allow (408.3).

When TCU amasses over 408.3 yards, the team is 0-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

This year the Horned Frogs have three turnovers, two fewer than the Longhorns have takeaways (5).

Season Stats