Sep 11, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Toledo Rockets running back Bryant Koback (22) is tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker JD Bertrand (27) in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The UMass Minutemen (0-4) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Toledo Rockets (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 26-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 58.5 points.

Odds for Toledo vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total Toledo -26 58.5

Over/Under Insights

Toledo and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points or more just once this season.

UMass' games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.

The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 15.5 less than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Rockets games this season is 57, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .

The 58.9 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Toledo Stats and Trends

Toledo has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

This year, the Rockets score 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen give up (47.8).

The Rockets collect 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3), than the Minutemen allow per contest (533.3).

The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .

UMass Stats and Trends

UMass has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 26 points or more.

UMass' games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).

The Minutemen rack up 16.5 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Rockets allow.

UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 19 points.

The Minutemen collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets give up per contest (338).

This season the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).

Season Stats