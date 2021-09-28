The UMass Minutemen (0-4) will try to prove oddsmakers wrong when they take on the Toledo Rockets (2-2) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 as an overwhelming 26-point underdog. The contest has an over/under of 58.5 points.
Odds for Toledo vs. UMass
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Toledo
-26
58.5
Over/Under Insights
- Toledo and its opponents have combined for 58.5 points or more just once this season.
- UMass' games have gone over 58.5 points in two opportunities this season.
- The two teams combine to average 43 points per game, 15.5 less than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads surrender a combined 66.8 points per game, 8.3 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Rockets games this season is 57, 1.5 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 58.5 .
- The 58.9 PPG average total in Minutemen games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Toledo Stats and Trends
- Toledo has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- Toledo's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).
- This year, the Rockets score 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen give up (47.8).
- The Rockets collect 151.0 fewer yards per game (382.3), than the Minutemen allow per contest (533.3).
- The Rockets have two giveaways this season, while the Minutemen have five takeaways .
UMass Stats and Trends
- UMass has two wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Minutemen have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 26 points or more.
- UMass' games this season have hit the over on three of four set point totals (75%).
- The Minutemen rack up 16.5 points per game, comparable to the 19 the Rockets allow.
- UMass is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall when the team scores more than 19 points.
- The Minutemen collect 32.7 fewer yards per game (305.3) than the Rockets give up per contest (338).
- This season the Minutemen have six turnovers, one fewer than the Rockets have takeaways (7).
Season Stats
|Toledo
|Stats
|UMass
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
16.5
19
Avg. Points Allowed
47.8
382.3
Avg. Total Yards
305.3
338
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
533.3
2
Giveaways
6
7
Takeaways
5