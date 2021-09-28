Sep 18, 2021; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) hits Tulane Green Wave running back Devin Brumfield (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

The East Carolina Pirates (2-2, 0-0 AAC) are 4-point underdogs in a home conference matchup with the Tulane Green Wave (1-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. The point total for the outing is set at 64.

Odds for Tulane vs. East Carolina

Favorite Spread Total Tulane -4 64

Over/Under Insights

Tulane has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points in three of four games this season.

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 64 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.8, is 0.2 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 67.1 points per game, 3.1 more than this contest's over/under.

The Green Wave and their opponents have scored an average of 64.8 points per game in 2021, 0.8 more than Saturday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Pirates have averaged a total of 58.1 points, 5.9 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Tulane Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Tulane has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Green Wave won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Tulane's games this year have gone over the total in three out of four opportunities (75%).

The Green Wave average 36.5 points per game, 6.7 more than the Pirates surrender per contest (29.8).

Tulane is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 29.8 points.

The Green Wave rack up 77.8 fewer yards per game (420.0) than the Pirates give up per matchup (497.8).

The Green Wave have turned the ball over 10 times this season, two more turnovers than the Pirates have forced (8).

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has covered the spread once this year.

This season, the Pirates have one ATS win in two games as an underdog of 4 points or more.

East Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in one out of four opportunities (25%).

This season the Pirates average 10.0 fewer points per game (27.3) than the Green Wave allow (37.3).

The Pirates rack up 398.8 yards per game, 50.7 fewer yards than the 449.5 the Green Wave allow.

This season the Pirates have turned the ball over seven times, while the Green Wave have forced 7 turnovers.

