Sep 18, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches a replay during the second quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Tulsa Golden Hurricane (1-3, 0-0 AAC) bring the 20th-ranked passing attack in college football into a matchup with the Houston Cougars (3-1, 0-0 AAC), who have the No. 3 passing defense, on Friday, October 1, 2021. The Golden Hurricane are 3.5-point favorites. The total has been set at 57 points for this matchup.

Odds for Tulsa vs. Houston

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Tulsa -3.5 57

Over/Under Insights

Tulsa and its opponents have combined for 57 points -- this matchup's point total -- only twice this season.

Houston has combined with its opponents to score more than 57 points in one game this season.

Friday's over/under is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 59.8 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 10.2 points greater than the 46.8 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Golden Hurricane games this season feature an average total of 58.7 points, a number 1.7 points higher than Friday's over/under.

The 57 total in this game is 3.5 points above the 53.5 average total in Cougars games this season.

Tulsa Stats and Trends

So far this year Tulsa has two wins against the spread.

This season, the Golden Hurricane are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 3.5 points or more.

Tulsa's games this year have hit the over on all three set point totals.

This year, the Golden Hurricane rack up nine more points per game (25.3) than the Cougars allow (16.3).

Tulsa is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall in games when it records more than 16.3 points.

The Golden Hurricane rack up 489.8 yards per game, 242.3 more yards than the 247.5 the Cougars allow per matchup.

In games that Tulsa amasses over 247.5 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-3 overall.

This year, the Golden Hurricane have turned the ball over six times, while the Cougars have forced six.

Houston Stats and Trends

So far this year Houston has two wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have hit the over two times in four opportunities (50%).

The Cougars average four more points per game (34.5) than the Golden Hurricane allow (30.5).

When Houston records more than 30.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Cougars average 362.5 yards per game, 32.3 fewer yards than the 394.8 the Golden Hurricane give up.

The Cougars have five giveaways this season, while the Golden Hurricane have five takeaways .

Season Stats