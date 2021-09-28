UAB Blazers wide receiver Trea Shropshire (11) catches a long pass for a touchdown during the Montgomery Kickoff at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. The UAB Blazers defeated the Jacksonville State Gamecocks 31-0.

The UAB Blazers (3-1) are just 1.5-point favorites against the Liberty Flames (3-1) on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The total is 49.5 points for this matchup.

Odds for UAB vs. Liberty

Favorite Spread Total UAB -1.5 49.5

Over/Under Insights

UAB has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points only once this season.

Liberty's games have gone over 49.5 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to average 60.3 points per game, 10.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 13.4 points more than the 36.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Blazers and their opponents have scored an average of 52.2 points per game in 2021, 2.7 more than Saturday's total.

The 49.5-point over/under for this game is 6.8 points below the 56.3 points per game average total in Flames games this season.

UAB Stats and Trends

UAB has two wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Blazers won ATS in their only game as a favorite of 1.5 points or more.

UAB's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Blazers average 26.5 points per game, 11.2 more than the Flames give up per matchup (15.3).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team puts up more than 15.3 points.

The Blazers rack up 131.0 more yards per game (382.8) than the Flames give up per matchup (251.8).

UAB is 2-0 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team picks up over 251.8 yards.

The Blazers have turned the ball over five more times (7 total) than the Flames have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Liberty Stats and Trends

Liberty has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

Liberty's games this year have gone over the total in one out of three opportunities (33.3%).

The Flames put up 33.8 points per game, 13.0 more than the Blazers give up (20.8).

Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.8 points.

The Flames rack up 91.3 more yards per game (418.8) than the Blazers allow (327.5).

Liberty is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 327.5 yards.

The Flames have two giveaways this season, while the Blazers have six takeaways .

Season Stats