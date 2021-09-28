Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Ryan O'Keefe (4) out runs the tackle of Louisville Cardinals defensive back Qwynnterrio Cole (12) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Oddsmakers massively favor the UCF Knights (2-1, 0-0 AAC) when they visit the Navy Midshipmen (0-3, 0-0 AAC) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 in a matchup between AAC foes at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. UCF is favored by 16.5 points. A total of 56 points has been set for this game.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for UCF vs. Navy

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCF -16.5 56

Over/Under Insights

UCF and its opponents have combined to go over the current 56-point total in all three games this season.

Navy and its opponents have combined to score more than 56 points in one game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 54.7, is 1.3 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 62.3 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 6.3 more than the 56 total in this contest.

The average total in Knights games this season is 67.8, 11.8 points more than Saturday's over/under of 56.

In 2021, games involving the Midshipmen have averaged a total of 43.8 points, 12.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

UCF Stats and Trends

UCF has covered the spread once this season.

The Knights covered the spread in their only game when favored by 16.5 points or more.

UCF's games this year have hit the over two times in three opportunities (66.7%).

The Knights score 11.4 more points per game (44.7) than the Midshipmen allow (33.3).

When UCF puts up more than 33.3 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights rack up 195.6 more yards per game (553.3) than the Midshipmen allow per matchup (357.7).

When UCF amasses over 357.7 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The Knights have three turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Midshipmen.

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCF at SISportsbook.

Navy Stats and Trends

So far this season Navy has one win against the spread.

The Midshipmen covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 16.5 points or more.

Navy's games this season have hit the over on two of three set point totals (66.7%).

This year the Midshipmen rack up 19.0 fewer points per game (10.0) than the Knights surrender (29.0).

The Midshipmen average 99.0 fewer yards per game (255.3) than the Knights allow (354.3).

The Midshipmen have turned the ball over one more time (4 total) than the Knights have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats