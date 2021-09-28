Sep 25, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) catches the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against Stanford Cardinal safety Kendall Williamson (21) at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the fifth-ranked run defense will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sun Devils are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5.

Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State

Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total UCLA -3 55.5

Over/Under Insights

UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.

Arizona State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in a game this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 15.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 14.2 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bruins games this season feature an average total of 65.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 total in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Sun Devils games this season.

UCLA Stats and Trends

UCLA has three wins against the spread in four games this season.

This season, the Bruins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.

UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).

The Bruins rack up 22.5 more points per game (38.5) than the Sun Devils give up (16.0).

UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.0 points.

The Bruins average 428.0 yards per game, 180.5 more yards than the 247.5 the Sun Devils allow per contest.

In games that UCLA piles up over 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Bruins have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (6).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for UCLA at SISportsbook.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Thus far this year Arizona State has one win against the spread.

Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Sun Devils average 7.2 more points per game (32.5) than the Bruins give up (25.3).

Arizona State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.3 points.

The Sun Devils rack up 437.0 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 394.3 the Bruins give up.

When Arizona State totals over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats