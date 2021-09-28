The No. 20 UCLA Bruins (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the fifth-ranked run defense will host the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1, 0-0 Pac-12) and the 25th-ranked rushing attack on Saturday, October 2, 2021. The Sun Devils are 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 55.5.
Odds for UCLA vs. Arizona State
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
Over/Under Insights
- UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in three of four games this season.
- Arizona State has not yet combined with its opponents to score more than 55.5 points in a game this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 71, is 15.5 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 14.2 points more than the 41.3 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bruins games this season feature an average total of 65.4 points, a number 9.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 total in this game is 5.0 points higher than the 50.5 average total in Sun Devils games this season.
UCLA Stats and Trends
- UCLA has three wins against the spread in four games this season.
- This season, the Bruins have two ATS wins in three games as a favorite of 3 points or more.
- UCLA's games this year have hit the over one time in four opportunities (25%).
- The Bruins rack up 22.5 more points per game (38.5) than the Sun Devils give up (16.0).
- UCLA is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 16.0 points.
- The Bruins average 428.0 yards per game, 180.5 more yards than the 247.5 the Sun Devils allow per contest.
- In games that UCLA piles up over 247.5 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- The Bruins have turned the ball over three times this season, three fewer than the Sun Devils have forced (6).
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Thus far this year Arizona State has one win against the spread.
- Arizona State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- This season the Sun Devils average 7.2 more points per game (32.5) than the Bruins give up (25.3).
- Arizona State is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team scores more than 25.3 points.
- The Sun Devils rack up 437.0 yards per game, 42.7 more yards than the 394.3 the Bruins give up.
- When Arizona State totals over 394.3 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
- This season the Sun Devils have turned the ball over seven times, one more than the Bruins' takeaways (6).
Season Stats
|UCLA
|Stats
|Arizona State
38.5
Avg. Points Scored
32.5
25.3
Avg. Points Allowed
16.0
428.0
Avg. Total Yards
437.0
394.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
247.5
3
Giveaways
7
6
Takeaways
6