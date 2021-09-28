Pac-12 rivals meet when the USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Folsom Field. USC is favored by a touchdown. The contest has a point total set at 51.
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for USC vs. Colorado
Odds courtesy of SI Sportsbook.
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
USC
-7
51
Over/Under Insights
- USC and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.
- Colorado's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Trojans games this season feature an average total of 59.5 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 51 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Buffaloes games this season.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC has two wins against the spread in four games this year.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).
- USC's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).
- The Trojans score 12.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.5).
- USC is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.
- The Trojans average 69.5 more yards per game (425.5) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (356.0).
- In games that USC picks up more than 356.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
- The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for USC at SISportsbook.
Colorado Stats and Trends
- Colorado has one win against the spread in four games this season.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).
- Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).
- The Buffaloes rack up 13.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than the Trojans give up (27.0).
- The Buffaloes rack up 152.3 fewer yards per game (239.0) than the Trojans allow per matchup (391.3).
- The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have eight takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|USC
|Stats
|Colorado
32.5
Avg. Points Scored
13.8
27.0
Avg. Points Allowed
20.5
425.5
Avg. Total Yards
239.0
391.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.0
9
Giveaways
3
8
Takeaways
2