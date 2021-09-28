Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Keaontay Ingram (28) gets past the Oregon State Beavers defense and runs into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 rivals meet when the USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) visit the Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Folsom Field. USC is favored by a touchdown. The contest has a point total set at 51.

Odds for USC vs. Colorado

Favorite Spread Total USC -7 51

Over/Under Insights

USC and its opponents have gone over the current 51-point total in three of four games (75%) this season.

Colorado's games have yet to go over 51 points this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 46.3, is 4.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 3.5 points above the 47.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Trojans games this season feature an average total of 59.5 points, a number 8.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 51 total in this game is 2.8 points higher than the 48.2 average total in Buffaloes games this season.

USC Stats and Trends

USC has two wins against the spread in four games this year.

The Trojans have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in four chances).

USC's games this year have hit the over on two of four set point totals (50%).

The Trojans score 12.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes surrender (20.5).

USC is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.5 points.

The Trojans average 69.5 more yards per game (425.5) than the Buffaloes give up per outing (356.0).

In games that USC picks up more than 356.0 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).

Colorado Stats and Trends

Colorado has one win against the spread in four games this season.

The Buffaloes have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 7 points or more (in two chances).

Colorado's games this season have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

The Buffaloes rack up 13.8 points per game, 13.2 fewer than the Trojans give up (27.0).

The Buffaloes rack up 152.3 fewer yards per game (239.0) than the Trojans allow per matchup (391.3).

The Buffaloes have three giveaways this season, while the Trojans have eight takeaways .

Season Stats