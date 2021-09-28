Sep 10, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos linebacker Brandon Hawkins (3) strips the ball from UTEP Miners quarterback Calvin Brownholtz (7) during the second half at Albertsons Stadium. Boise State beat UTEP 54-13. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

The Old Dominion Monarchs (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) are 5.5-point underdogs in a road conference matchup against the UTEP Miners (3-1, 0-0 C-USA) on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Sun Bowl Stadium. The point total is set at 50 for the game.

Odds for UTEP vs. Old Dominion

Favorite Spread Total UTEP -5.5 50

Over/Under Insights

UTEP has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points just once this year.

Old Dominion has combined with its opponents to score more than 50 points in all four games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 52.3, is 2.3 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 6.8 more than the 50 total in this contest.

Miners games this season feature an average total of 55.7 points, a number 5.7 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 PPG average total in Monarchs games this season is 5.5 points more than this game's over/under.

UTEP Stats and Trends

Thus far this year UTEP has two wins against the spread.

The Miners have been favored by 5.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

UTEP's games this year have hit the over on one of three set point totals (33.3%).

The Miners average 7.0 fewer points per game (25.3) than the Monarchs allow (32.3).

The Miners average 86.0 more yards per game (401.0) than the Monarchs give up per contest (315.0).

In games that UTEP churns out over 315.0 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

The Miners have turned the ball over 10 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Monarchs have forced (3).

Old Dominion Stats and Trends

Old Dominion has covered the spread two times this year.

This year, the Monarchs have just one ATS win in three games as an underdog of 5.5 points or more.

Old Dominion's games this year have gone over the total in two out of four opportunities (50%).

The Monarchs score just 2.5 more points per game (27.0) than the Miners surrender (24.5).

When Old Dominion puts up more than 24.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs average 369.5 yards per game, 51.5 more yards than the 318.0 the Miners allow.

In games that Old Dominion churns out over 318.0 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Monarchs have six giveaways this season, while the Miners have six takeaways .

Season Stats